It's been more than 10,000 days since the Dallas Cowboys' last Super Bowl win. And while Sunday night's loss to the 49ers suggested that his team may not be ready to end the title drought, Jerry Jones doesn't feel Dallas' starting quarterback is holding the Cowboys back.

The Cowboys owner reaffirmed his faith in Prescott two days after Dallas was pummeled by the 49ers, the same team that ended the Cowboys' season each of the past two years. While it was a team loss, much of the blame has fallen on Prescott's shoulders after he threw for just 153 yards with three picks in the 42-10 defeat.

"Dak Prescott is a quarterback that can get us to the Super Bowl and that's the way that's going to be," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via YahooSports. "I want to be real clear: Dak's very capable of making this team be where we want it to go."

Prescott's track record is likely one of the reasons why Jones still believes in his 30-year-old quarterback. A two-time Pro Bowler, Prescott has a 66-42 regular-season record as the Cowboys' starting quarterback that includes two postseason wins. He's completed nearly 67 percent of his throws with 171 touchdowns against 69 career interceptions.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 69.4 YDs 1061 TD 5 INT 4 YD/Att 6.63 View Profile

While most of the outside criticism of him isn't justified, Prescott's performances against the 49ers in recent years are hard to defend. Here's a look at Prescott's last three stat lines against the 49ers.

Game Completions/Attempts Yards TD-INT Result 2021 NFC Wild Card 23-43 254 1-1 23-17 (L) 2022 NFC Divisional 23-37 206 1-2 19-12 (L) 2023 Week 5 14-24 153 1-3 42-10 (L)

As you can see, Prescott hasn't played well against the 49ers from a statistical standpoint. To be fair, many quarterbacks don't as the 49ers possess arguably the NFL's top defense. The Cowboys also haven't done much in those games as far as helping their quarterback. Running the ball and pass protection have been issues as well as the 49ers often play the majority of the game with the lead.

Regardless of why, the fact remains that the 49ers remain a roadblock that the Cowboys will probably have to get through in order to make it back to the mountaintop. And despite recent history, Jones feels that Prescott is still capable of leading the Cowboys back to prominence.