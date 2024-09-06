Earlier this week, the Washington Commanders fired the team's former vice president of content, Rael Enteen, after a video was released of him making disparaging comments about NFL players, NFL fans and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The video was released Wednesday by the O'Keefe Media Group. James O'Keefe, who founded the company, told the Associated Press that the video was recorded in June in a situation where Enteen thought he was going on a date, but the person he went out with was actually an undercover reporter.

"Over 50% of our roster is white religious, and God says, 'F--- the gays.' Their interpretation. I don't buy any of that," Enteen could be heard saying. "Another big chunk is low-income African Americans that comes from a community [that] is inherently very homophobic."

He later said of Jones, "Jerry Jones, who really runs the NFL, I think he hates gay people, black people," contrasting him with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, to whom Enteen said those descriptions do not apply.

On Friday, Jones responded to Enteen's comments.

"I dismissed it immediately. Didn't even think about it," Jones said, via Yahoo! Sports. "Seriously. It's so off-base and wrong, so I didn't give it any more thought at all. And I hope no one does because it's ludicrous."

Upon release of the video, the Commanders said that, "The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an investigation and will reserve further comment at this time."

Less than a day later, Enteen was fired.