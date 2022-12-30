With reports swirling that the Dallas Cowboys have been in talks with Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens about a possible return, owner and general manager Jerry Jones chose to clear the air on Friday.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked about reports that he has engaged in discussions with Owens and his agent about signing the 49-year-old receiver. Without hesitation, Jones denied that he has ever spoken to Owens or his agent about a comeback.

"I've never talked to him or his agent and will not seriously consider it," Jones said. "I've never talked to him."

Owens' agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, recently said that Owens and Jones had been in "constant communication" about a possible deal.

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys," Daniel said. "Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass.

"He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it's him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning."

However, Owens is reportedly not signing a contract with the Cowboys. Jones' emphatic denial of any communication only backs up that report.

Owens hasn't taken an NFL field since he played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. The Hall of Fame wide receiver has been trying to make a comeback this fall, but even if he doesn't return, Owens' numbers stand among the best in league history.

Owens finished his illustrious career with 1,078 receptions, 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He ranks third in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards.