Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dez Bryant can make 'a significant contribution' to an NFL team

It's been nearly a month since the Cowboys let Dez Bryant go, and Bryant remains a free agent without having drawn much interest from the 31 teams that could be in play for his services. But Bryant still has one NFL owner on his side: his former employer.

On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stuck up for Bryant, saying that he believes Bryant can still help a team in a big way.

"I think Dez has an excellent opportunity to make a significant contribution to a team in the NFL," Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota. "Our time was the right time as far as our relationship, but that doesn't preclude him from being productive for another team."

Jones might not be entirely wrong, but it comes down to how he defines "a significant contribution." Can Bryant still help a team? Absolutely. Can Bryant be the dominant WR1 he once was? Probably not.

Since getting released on April 13, Bryant's been seriously linked to only one team, the Baltimore Ravens. According to ex-ESPN reporter Ed Werder, Bryant actually rejected a multi-year offer from the Ravens because he wants to play under a one-year deal, which would give him a chance to hit free agency at the beginning of next offseason. The Ravens then went out and signed Willie Snead away from the Ravens, thus ending their pursuit of Bryant.

NFL.com Ian Rapoport reported that Bryant could wait up to two weeks after the draft to sign with a new team. We're just about at that point. Thursday will mark two weeks since the draft began, and Saturday will mark two weeks since the draft ended.

And it's still not at all clear which teams -- if any -- are interested in him. When Bryant got cut, he said he wanted to join forces with another NFC East team, but according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Giants, Redskins, and Eagles were all uninterested in Bryant in the immediate aftermath of his release. No suitors have emerged since -- besides the Ravens, who are now out of the picture. Part of that is due to the timing of his release, which did him no favors. Part of that has to do with Bryant himself.

There's no doubt that Bryant's skillset has diminished in recent years. From 2011-14, Bryant averaged roughly 1,216 yards and 12.5 touchdowns per season. Since 2014, he's averaging 678 receiving yards and 5.7 touchdowns per season.

Still, if Bryant is only looking for a one-year deal so he can hit free agency next year, someone out there will likely give him one. It might not be a lucrative contract, but it could be a cheap one with incentives built in. At the very least, Bryant can still be a dangerous red-zone threat. For all of his recent struggles, he's still caught 14 touchdowns over the past two seasons. At the right price, he holds value.