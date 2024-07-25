Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been emphatic this offseason about wanting Dak Prescott, the 2023 NFL MVP runner-up, to be his quarterback for the foreseeable future.

He did say, "We want Dak Prescott. That's that," at his pre-draft press conference at the end of April.

On Thursday, Jones kicked off the first practice of Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, by expressing some confidence that he can get his quarterback, who became the first in Dallas history to lead the NFL outright in touchdown passes in a season (36 in 2023), re-signed on a new, long-term deal.

"I do not think that this will be his last year with the Cowboys, at all," Jones said at the Cowboys' introductory training camp press conference on Thursday.

It makes sense for Jones to strongly desire to ensure Prescott represents the team's stability at the game's most important position for the foreseeable future since he was one of the NFL's best in the first year of coach Mike McCarthy calling the Cowboys' offensive plays.

Dak Prescott 2023 season





NFL QB RANK Completion Pct 69.5% 2nd Pass Yards 4,516

3rd Pass Yards/Att 7.7 6th Pass TD 36 1st TD-INT 36-9 2nd Passer Rating 105.9 2nd Expected Points Added/Play 0.18 2nd

However, Jones did leave room for the reality of Prescott and his front office not coming to terms on a new deal and him leaving for a new team next March since Prescott possesses both a no-franchise tag clause and a no-trade clause.

"In my life I've had a lot of things I wanted that I couldn't get because I couldn't afford it."

Plenty of Cowboys fans are now likely praying for the miracle that Jones gets a move on with a contract that had it been done in March, could've opened up more cap space for the rest of the roster for both this offseason and beyond. Now, Dallas' faithful simply hope Prescott can get signed before the quarterback contract market jumps again like it did with the signings of Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (five years, $275 million -- $55 million average per year) and Detroit Lions' Jared Goff (four years, $212 million -- $53 million average per year).

"I know that I have had a lot of mistakes in these years," Jones said. "But the same guys making this decision that has the Cowboys and really got there by the skin of my teeth. It was a miracle that I was able to pull it off. A miracle. But the same imagination, the same risk-taking, the same taking risks but being pragmatic, being inconsistent, sometimes looking like you're a Mississippi riverboat gambler and sometime looking like you're trying to guard the national ball. Those inconstancies are how we got here. Now that is what you're seeing going on right now. And I don't know for sure if it's going to work. But I am giving it everything I've got."

Here is all of the messaging we have gotten this offseason, prior to today's latest comments, from both Jones and Prescott himself about how the quarterback's contract negotiations are progressing.