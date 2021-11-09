Make up your mind, Dallas Cowboys. One week prior, this was a team that opted to rest quarterback Dak Prescott with a calf strain despite the two-time Pro Bowler having lobbied to play against the Minnesota Vikings and being medically cleared to do so, their decision based completely upon playing the long game in a 17-game season. On Sunday, however, with the Denver Broncos trampling them, 30-0, in the fourth quarter, there was Prescott, still taking snaps to close out a game that was completely unwinnable with under seven minutes remaining in regulation.

So, which is it? Is it about the long game, or is it about getting him some needed reps in the short term??

In attempting to explain his decision to leave Prescott and the other starters in, head coach Mike McCarthy pointed at his want of getting more work in, although some could argue it was just as much a "you've made your bed, so lie in it" coaching tactic. Steering away from the possibility of the latter, McCarthy was looking at the fact the Cowboys offense possessed the ball a measly 18 minutes and 48 seconds against the Broncos -- hardly enough to break a sweat in a test they basically slept through until just before the bell rang.

"I don't think there's just a straight 'get him out' or 'keep him in,'" said McCarthy. "The reason why we stayed with our players, particularly, we didn't play a whole lot in the third quarter. And two-minute is something that we've been trying to spend as much time on as possible."

Fair, but what of the potential for injury to a cornerstone/key player -- e.g., the possible reaggravation of Prescott's calf strain?

"Frankly, it was risk assessment and it was accepted risk and really just paying it forward," McCarthy added. "If we would have had a chain of events that totally lined up for us at the end of the fourth quarter, it would have been one of those games you would have been talking about for the next 20 years. That obviously wasn't the case. I said it right on the headsets.

"I want two-minute, wide open. We need the work. That was the plan."

That plan included Ezekiel Elliott remaining in the game as well, despite battling a knee contusion. When asked about the decision to not pull starters with the game well out of reach, owner Jerry Jones didn't disagree with McCarthy, but he was also less enthused about the decision and that makes sense, considering how much of an investment Jones has made in Prescott (and how often he makes that point clear).

"I'm just reminded that there is no second gear for these guys. It's all first gear," Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday. "We were very careful for the long range of not playing Dak last week [against the Vikings], and we were careful. It was a long-range thought.

"And, so, I think you got to incorporate that in."

But, again, Jones stopped short of splitting from McCarthy's call.

"I'm not going to take issue with [Prescott] being in the game," he continued. "All I know is that when he's in the game, don't think that he's not going to make every play like it's a Super Bowl play. So, if you got concern about the fact that what would it do for your season, what would it do to have another injury, you got concern about that, then that's the time to do it, not expecting him to. For instance, when he ran for the [two-point conversion].

"Dak Prescott's going to do that. I don't care if we're down 30 points, which we were really, for all practical purposes."

The good news for the Cowboys is Prescott, who admitted being blown out "sucks" and doesn't plan on "feeling it ever again," also noted his calf feels fine and had nothing to do with his poor play and the outcome of the game. We're all having a much different conversation if he suffered a setback with a 30-point deficit, though, and that's something McCarthy confesses he weighed in real time. Jones is obviously choking down because nothing ill came of the decision.



It's one of the few things that did not go wrong for the Cowboys on a day when nearly everything else did.