Coming off a two-touchdown game in Sunday night's shootout against the Packers, a contract extension could potentially be in the works for Cowboys wideout George Pickens. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Pickens has been an "exemplary teammate" and the proof is in his production through four weeks.

An offseason trade acquisition in Dallas, Pickens has recored 21 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns, doing much of the damage last time out with CeeDee Lamb on the mend with an ankle injury.

"I'm proud to tell you that we've got some outstanding structure in our cap space that will allow us to do a lot of things that I didn't think, when we finished this time time last year, that we might have the room to do some of these things we're talking about doing," Jones said 105.3 The Fan. "We got it. We paid a price for it, we had to not sign some players our fans might have thought ought to be signed. We can do it now."

Jones and the Cowboys were reportedly interested in acquiring Pickens during the 2025 NFL Draft, but nothing materialized. And after deciding not to take a wideout during the draft, the Cowboys made a move in May with the Steelers to grab the former 1,000-yard receiver who was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Pickens will be a free agent after the 2025 season. Jones alluded to the Cowboys' cap space after the franchise moved on from Micah Parsons last month after trading their top defensive player to the Packers.

Parsons signed a four-year, $186 million extension with $136 million guaranteed -- more than Jones and Dallas was willing to pay. The note on Pickens from Jones comes one year after the Cowboys signed Lamb to a four-year extension to bolster their weaponry around Dak Prescott.

The key for Pickens the rest of the way season will be doing what he can to avoid injury while avoiding off-the-field issues. On more than one occasion during his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens' teammates had to restrain him on the sideline during games. He had multiple shouting altercations with fans, including one at the end of the Steelers' loss to the Browns last season.

In Sunday's tie against the Packers, Pickens scored twice, including his first touchdown in double coverage.

"That's what he's done," Prescott said of Pickens. "Look at his film, look at his résumé. Whether it's just been in the months that he's been here or the time he had in Pittsburgh, that's what he does. That's who he is."