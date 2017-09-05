Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'I'll have good news' this week on Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott's fate rests with league-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson, who has yet to rule on whether the Cowboys running back will face a six-game suspension related to domestic assault allegations, or if that suspension will be reduced or dropped altogether.

The NFL Players Association was concerned enough to file a temporary restraining order against the league for the express purpose of "prevent[ing] the National Football League from enforcing the six-game suspension imposed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell."

The league responded by filing a motion to dismiss Elliott's federal case because, in their view, the running back does not have the legal standing to challenge the suspension in court. So while we wait on the league and/or the courts to rule on Elliott's case, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made his weekly radio appearance to address the latest developments.

"I don't want to make the comment, and I know y'all can imagine with all that we have flying around the courtrooms and the basic hearing rooms," Jones said Tuesday to CBS affiliate 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "That would be one I'd pass on this morning."

Jones then added: "I'll have good news for you as we get into the week."

Jones didn't elaborate on what that good news might be.

Asked if he expects a ruling on Tuesday afternoon, Jones said he didn't know, adding:

"I can give you reasons. We spent time on this the last few days. Timing, as it turns out, is a pretty critical component here in terms of the ambiguity, for lack of a better word. There's a lot of things that impact availability relative to timing both places at the hearing and the court level. And I know — I'm just being redundant with what you guys know — but ... you don't know timing wise. But a lot clears up over the next 24 to 36 hours."

The Cowboys face the Giants in the regular-season opener on Sunday night, and in the meantime, coach Jason Garrett says that Elliott "will practice until someone tells him not."

The league could rule on Elliott's appeal in the coming days and if the ruling isn't to the NFLPA's liking, the NFLPA could resubmit the restraining order. And as CBSSports.com's Will Brinson detailed recently, if the court does grant the restraining order, Elliott's suspension will be temporarily vacated and he will be eligible to play against the Giants in Week 1.