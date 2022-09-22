The Philadelphia Eagles look like the team to beat in the NFC East after the first two weeks of the season. -- and Jerry Jones has taken notice.

The Dallas Cowboys owner didn't shy away from viewing the Eagles as the Cowboys' biggest threat to repeat as division champions. specifically mentioning Jalen Hurts as the reason why the Eagles are a force to be reckoned with.

"(He's) a guy that has always been able to run, very athletic, very strong -- and that's not surprising. But it doesn't surprise me or startle me that we're playing a Philadelphia team with a quarterback threat," Jones said on Auducy's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this week. "I don't dream of playing these teams that ultimately don't have a quarterback that they've got a plan to move the ball with. They've certainly (have) done that with him.

"They're doing a good job up there, and they're going to be all we can handle."

Hurts finished 26 of 31 for 333 yards with a passing touchdown (108.7 rating) while rushing 11 times for 57 yards and two scores in the Eagles' victory over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night. He became the first player in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards, complete 80% of his passes and rush for multiple touchdowns in a single game.

The Eagles quarterback has certainly evolved as a passer, as evidenced through his first two games. Hurts has completed 69.8% of his passes for 576 yards with one touchdown and one interception (97.1 rating), while leading the NFL in total offense (pass yards + run yards - yards lost to sacks) and yards per attempt (9.1). Hurts also has 28 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns, tied with Nick Chubb for the league lead. His 13 touchdown runs are the most for any quarterback since the start of last season.

Philadelphia's offense is first in yards per game (470.5), first downs (52), and rushing touchdowns (six). The Eagles are also fourth in points per game at 31.0 and second in third down conversion rate (56.7), thanks to the play of Hurts.

The Eagles were considered a dark horse in the NFC at the beginning of the year, but have emerged as a contender thanks to the growth of Hurts. Jones credited Hurts -- and the Eagles brass -- for his vast improvements since his rookie season.

"Hurts has really evolved and is better than when he came out than you might have thought," Jones said. "I was particularly impressed with his passing. I watched every snap (Monday night). That's what we've got."