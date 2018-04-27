Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Jason Witten hasn't made a 'final decision' on retirement

Don't start penciling in the Cowboys for a tight end in those Day 2 mock drafts just yet. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, at the introductory press conference for first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch, briefly addressed speculation and rumors that longtime Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will retire and join ESPN as an analyst for "Monday Night Football."

In short, Jerry said that he spoke with Witten and that no final decision about his retirement has been made just yet. Jerry then said he won't be addressing the situation any further this weekend, per Witten's wishes.

Jerry Jones: I've talked to Jason Witten several times this week, met with him a few hours ago and we've had great discussions. He has some things to think about and discuss with his family and he'll need a few more days of consideration. No final decision made on retirement. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) April 27, 2018

Via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, here's a video of Jerry's full statement:

Jerry Jones’ statement on Jason Witten pic.twitter.com/ySmygeHGG7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 27, 2018

In the meantime, rumors abound about the Cowboys' targets on the second day of the draft. One report has them targeting SMU's Courtland Sutton at No. 50 in an effort to replace Dez Bryant, while NFLDraftScout's Dane Brugler (who is extremely plugged-in down in Dallas) notes that they're doing extra homework on the Round 2 and 3 tight ends in preparation to possibly select one on Friday night.

The Cowboys won't say so, but I'm told they are doing A LOT of extra homework today on this TE group. They will consider drafting the position tonight. https://t.co/xxGLeiKZa1 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 27, 2018

Things appear to be very much in flux for Dallas right now, with the team undergoing pretty massive turnover in Dak Prescott's pass-catching corps. The team has already released Bryant and seen tight end James Hanna retire, and now Witten may call it quits as well. They've signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson at receiver, and it's possible we could see both preseason star Rico Gathers and backup Geoff Swaim take over larger roles at tight end. That still would'nt give them the most inspiring mix of weapons on the outside, so we should be on the lookout for them to add talent at those positions at some point during the draft, even if it's not Friday.