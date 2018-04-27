Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Jason Witten hasn't made a 'final decision' on retirement
Witten is reportedly considering retiring and joining 'Monday Night Football'
Don't start penciling in the Cowboys for a tight end in those Day 2 mock drafts just yet. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, at the introductory press conference for first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch, briefly addressed speculation and rumors that longtime Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will retire and join ESPN as an analyst for "Monday Night Football."
In short, Jerry said that he spoke with Witten and that no final decision about his retirement has been made just yet. Jerry then said he won't be addressing the situation any further this weekend, per Witten's wishes.
Via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, here's a video of Jerry's full statement:
In the meantime, rumors abound about the Cowboys' targets on the second day of the draft. One report has them targeting SMU's Courtland Sutton at No. 50 in an effort to replace Dez Bryant, while NFLDraftScout's Dane Brugler (who is extremely plugged-in down in Dallas) notes that they're doing extra homework on the Round 2 and 3 tight ends in preparation to possibly select one on Friday night.
Things appear to be very much in flux for Dallas right now, with the team undergoing pretty massive turnover in Dak Prescott's pass-catching corps. The team has already released Bryant and seen tight end James Hanna retire, and now Witten may call it quits as well. They've signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson at receiver, and it's possible we could see both preseason star Rico Gathers and backup Geoff Swaim take over larger roles at tight end. That still would'nt give them the most inspiring mix of weapons on the outside, so we should be on the lookout for them to add talent at those positions at some point during the draft, even if it's not Friday.
-
Why the Ravens had to gamble on Lamar
Baltimore's trade up was a move it had to make, while the Browns' picks need some dissecti...
-
Report: Teams calling Jets about Petty
The former fourth-round pick is reportedly on the trade block
-
Dubin: Witten's leaving, so's my youth
Jason Witten's expected retirement means the end of an era in Dallas, Jared Dubin writes
-
Odds released for 1st rookie QB to start
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson all have a chance to...
-
Chargers interested in trade up for QB
The Chargers could see Rudolph as a successor to Philip Rivers
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
Follow all three days of this week's draft on CBS Sports HQ; here's everything you need to...