For an owner who has often preferred patience and internal development over splashy signings, Jerry Jones sounded Friday like a man no longer interested in waiting. Thirty years have passed since the Dallas Cowboys last reached a Super Bowl, and the frustration is no longer subtle. Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the 83-year-old Jones acknowledged the weight of that drought and pointed squarely at himself.

"I really can't accept just the thought of winning one Super Bowl and then what?" Jones said, according to ESPN. "I've got more time on my clock than that in my mind."

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-9-1 season in 2025 and have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years after three straight postseason appearances from 2021-23. Their defense cratered last season, finishing near the bottom of the league in yards and points allowed, a collapse that prompted a change at defensive coordinator and sharpened Jones' focus.

The message this offseason is clear: Dallas intends to spend.

"I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have," Jones said.

Cowboys place franchise tag on George Pickens: What's next for the star wide receiver? Shanna McCarriston

For a franchise that in recent years has largely avoided the top of the free-agent market -- choosing instead to re-sign its own stars such as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb -- the shift is notable.

Dallas is projected to be over the newly set $301.2 million salary cap, but the club plans to restructure Prescott's and Lamb's contracts, along with left guard Tyler Smith, moves expected to create roughly $66 million in room. Additional maneuvering with defensive tackles Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams and Osa Odighizuwa could further reshape the books.

Jones framed the aggressive approach as both practical and urgent. Prescott is in his prime. Lamb remains one of the league's top playmakers. The Cowboys recently added running back Javonte Williams and used the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, keeping another key piece in place for now.

"I want to do everything we possibly can to stop somebody and to basically win some third downs more than we did last year. And so I think that would be the area that you would see me bust the budget," Jones said.

The Cowboys also hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, ammunition Jones acknowledged could be used in trades if the right opportunity presents itself. He stopped short of promising a blockbuster but made clear he would not hesitate if it accelerates the timeline.

At 83, Jones was reflective at times, but the competitive edge remains. Winning another Super Bowl, he said, sits above every professional goal he has.

"Make no mistake about it," Jones said. "I don't have a higher priority than to go and win a Super Bowl."