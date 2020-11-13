More often than not, Jerry Jones sees the roses and not the thorns. That's the case in 2020 when it comes to linebacker Jaylon Smith, the former second-round pick being the centerpiece of criticism heaped upon what's been a historically bad defense for much of the season. Although the unit has increased markedly over the past three games -- allowing roughly 10 points fewer per game than in the first six contests -- Smith has still been uneven with his play, leading to a more increased role at WILL (weakside) for a now-healthy Sean Lee in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With both Leighton Vander Esch and Lee back on the field, the expectation is an overthinking Smith will eventually find the form that made him a Pro Bowler in 2018, but it's not yet happened. His stat line won't tell the entire story, considering he leads the team in tackles this season by a cavernous margin, but he's also no stranger to missed tackles and glaring coverage issues. Before you go writing off Smith as a 2021 roster casualty though, it bears mentioning that owner Jerry Jones continues to hammer home his belief in the potential of his former All-American, who was once told by many he'd never again play football following a devastating knee injury suffered ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft.

As it stands, Jones is all in on the Dick Butkus Award winner.

"I think Jaylon Smith is -- he's got parts of his game that are just outstanding," Jones told 105.3FM the Fan as the team heads into its bye week. "I'm glad we got Jaylon Smith, and I'm glad we got him for sure on the basis that we got him. He really has so much that he brings to our defense."

That said, Jones does at least acknowledge there's room for marked improvement in some facets. But, of course, he spun it back to the roses and away from the thorns.

"We don't have a player out there that doesn't have things that he doesn't want to improve on and can be better," he confessed.

"But, boy, I'm glad we got him. He's one of our cornerstones and he'll get better and better and better. Remember those guys have to sit there as we two-gap those interior down linemen and they're deciding which way they're going to go rather than just go one way quickly in a one gap. Then, that linebacker has to read which way he goes and go the other way for the most part. That takes a little time.

"It's what you're seeing get used to. It will get better."

Jones' sentiments are echoed by others in the organization, such as Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy, but most certainly defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. The latter's endorsement being so strong, it eerily crossed over to the realm of possible trade talk -- albeit by accident -- by noting what Smith would bring to any team in the league.

"I think Jaylon has had some very good games," Nolan told media this week. "He's had some games where, I'm sure, he would like some plays back. But I would say he has played well for the most part. He plays with tremendous passion and effort.

"I would never say that he was not an effort player in any game we've had. Win, lose or draw, he comes to play and does a good job [each week]. I think any team in the league would be lucky to have either one of those guys."

Smith signed a five-year, $64 million contract with the Cowboys in 2019 that included $35.5 million in guarantees, securing him through the 2025 season. The team will begin to see cap savings in a possible trade scenario as early as the coming offseason, and as they attempt to build as much money as they can for a possible second franchise tag on Dak Prescott, the play and contract on Jones makes him an easy target. An outright release is highly unlikely because it is true he has value for the Cowboys, and a trade isn't expected just yet, but the latter can't be so easily dismissed out of hand.

Things will all become more clear in the next 2-3 months as talks reignite with Prescott after the season concludes, but Jones is clear in his belief Smith will be in Dallas for a long time to come. That's very possible, but it doesn't change the obvious, in that his play has been and can be much better than what's been put on film in 2020.

Otherwise, one day Nolan might actually find out just how lucky another team might be to have the Pro Bowler.