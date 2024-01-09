The Dallas Cowboys just crowned themselves NFC East champions and are the No. 2 seed in the NFC after a 12-5 season, but it sounds like their head coach might still be on the hot seat. After Sunday's blowout win over the Commanders to clinch the division, owner Jerry Jones was asked about the future of Mike McCarthy and he gave a rather ominous answer.

"We'll see how each game goes in the playoffs," Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The owner struck a different tone a day later, praising McCarthy's leadership in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

"I couldn't be more pleased with what he's done, and I really mean it," Jones said. "He's the big difference this year. ... So, the last thing that I want to do is spend any time talking with him about these kinds of things -- agreements, extension of agreements -- especially when I've got one. So, that's it."

This is the third season in a row that the Cowboys have finished 12-5 under McCarthy, but the club was a one-and-done in the 2021 playoffs after losing in the wild-card round, and then lost in the divisional round a season ago. If that trend continues this season, moving on from McCarthy might still be on the table.

There would be some irony in a possible Dallas loss this weekend that sparks the end of McCarthy's time at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys are set to host the coach's former Packers team to open up the postseason.

If they do move off of McCarthy due to a playoff collapse, Dallas would become arguably the top job in the NFL this cycle and will garner plenty of action from the top candidates across the league. That would likely include Bill Belichick if he and the New England Patriots were to part ways after a 4-13 season.

Whoever adopts the Cowboys roster in this hypothetical would get one ready made for a championship run under the right leadership. Jones and company are currently hoping that McCarthy is the coach to get them over the hump, but it also sounds like they won't shy away from looking at other options if things go sideways over the next few weeks.