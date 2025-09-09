Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once again defended the handling of the Micah Parsons trade and addressed recent reports about a greater offer from the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, following the star pass rusher's debut for the Green Bay Packers. Parsons, traded less than two weeks before the season opener, recorded his first sack in the Packers' 27-13 win against the Detroit Lions. Green Bay limited the four-time Pro Bowler in snaps as he continues to recover from a back injury.

"We were all interested in that game and how Micah played," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "Not one thing unexpected for me as to how he played. He's gotten on a good team up there in Green Bay. ... So, from what I saw of him I thought he was able to get in there and play without having any influence from his back. I say that with a straight face, I do. Having said that, I wish him well."

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the Eagles offered two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick, "amongst other things" for Parsons, which would have exceeded what Dallas ultimately received from Green Bay -- two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Jones said the Cowboys never issued a counteroffer to Philadelphia and described the trade process as strategic.

"No counter offer," Jones said. "The thought all along was to see where the interest level was. That was very important and from the get-go that was an effort on our part to chum up interest… Once that interest really started peaking, then you started having that phone ring. And that's exactly what the plan was -- to see if that phone would ring and the proposition be there enough for us to make the move."

Parsons, who signed a four-year, $188 million contract with $120 million guaranteed with the Packers, had publicly criticized the timing of the trade, calling the process "super draining, super toxic for everyone." The late move, finalized Aug. 28, gave Parsons little time to adjust before his first game in Green Bay.

Despite the contentious offseason, Parsons impressed in his debut, and Jones said he will keep a close eye on his performances ahead of the Week 4 game between the Cowboys and Packers on Sept. 28.