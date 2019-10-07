Cowboys' Jerry Jones refers to NFL official as 'little darling' following 'abusive language' penalty on Jason Garrett
The Hall of Fame owner took a veiled shot at an NFL official following the Cowboys loss
There are several reasons the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Week 5, and most of it has nothing to do at all with the quality of NFL officiating. Still, there were calls and no-calls that littered the second half of the game some would deem questionable, and one of those persons is owner Jerry Jones.
Jason Garrett was clearly fed up with the officiating and let them know about it in the heat of an offensive rally, and was hit with a penalty for his efforts. Challenging a called incompletion against Amari Cooper would result in an overturn on review, but not before Garrett was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing down the challenge flag and yelling at the official. The review itself cost the Cowboys their final challenge of the game with an entire fourth quarter left to play, and none of this got past a hawk-eyed Jerry Jones, who had some choice words when asked about the heated sideline encounter.
"[It's] the same guy that didn't bother calling that interference call on [Michael Gallup] across the middle," Jones said following the game, via DallasCowboys.com. "To me, that's his call too, and I don't know what in the world to make of all that."
He didn't exactly pull any punches when he was told the penalty was for "abusive language".
"Well, I hope the little darling didn't hear anything he hadn't heard before," he said.
It's key to note Jones has never been one to continually point fingers at NFL officiating, and that combines with Garrett's fury to convey just how displeased the Cowboys are lately with what they believe to be inconsistencies. It remains to be seen if NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will agree, or if he'll fine Jones for getting colorful with his words in the event he doesn't.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
XFL announces unconventional draft style
The draft will be done in phases, and there is a different draft order for each phase
-
Watson breaks down Texans defense
Welcome to Watson's school of football
-
Gruden fired: What it means for Haskins
Haskins wasn't a favorite of Jay Gruden, but the Redskins are under new leadership with Gruden's...
-
MNF: Browns vs. 49ers odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Browns vs. 49ers game 10,000 times.
-
Browns vs. 49ers: Key matchups, pick
The Niners are one of just two unbeaten teams left, but the talented Browns have playoff aspirations,...
-
MNF NFL DFS: Top picks, lineups, advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too