Cowboys' Jerry Jones responds to Troy Aikman's criticism: 'He would do it exactly how I do it'

There are only a few -- arguably less than a handful -- of former Dallas Cowboys players who are so exalted within both the fanbase and the organization as is Troy Aikman. A six-time Pro Bowl quarterback, three-time Super Bowl winner, Ring of Honor inductee and resident of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Aikman's tenure in Dallas defines an entire generation of fans who might've missed out on the greatness of other legendary Cowboys signal-callers like Roger Staubach.

The level of success achieved with Aikman under center has not been replicated since, making it a no-brainer that many would continually wonder when and if he'd ever enter the front office in Dallas. Lobbed the question just ahead of the team's 44-21 beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, Aikman admits he has eyes on re-entering the league as an executive after having spent nearly 20 years as an NFL analyst but, in his eyes, it will more likely be for another club.

The reason? Well, as he told 1310 The Ticket in Dallas, Aikman doesn't believe owner Jerry Jones would be willing to relinquish the control needed to make such a hiring meaningful.

"It's a real long shot," Aikman said. "It's unlikely Jerry will ever bring somebody in who can help this team in that regard because he's been real stubborn and steadfast that he's the one in charge. I think in a lot of ways, until that changes, this team is going to have some problems.

"But would he ever ask me to come be a part of it? That would be a real leap of faith."

To be fair, however, Aikman also made it clear he doesn't see a reunion happening even if it wasn't Jones running the show.

"I don't envision that happening at any point, quite honestly, no matter who's in charge out there," he said.

Aikman and Jones have long had a close relationship since the two took over the league together with head coach Jimmy Johnson at the wheel, but there have been major hiccups in their romance. Things got tumultuous between them when Jones and Johnson decided to part ways in what ultimately became an exceedingly toxic divorce, with Jones then bringing in Barry Switzer as a replacement. Aikman was no fan of the move, to say the least, but still led the team to its fifth Super Bowl following the departure of Johnson.

And then there was what happened in 2000, when Aikman -- having already suffered a number of concussions -- was sidelined with yet another suffered in his final home game against the Washington Redskins in Week 15. He'd never again take the field for the Cowboys or any other team, retiring in 2001 after being released only one day prior to the Cowboys being forced to pay him $7 million as well as granting him an extension through the 2007 season.

At the time, Aikman noted the decision was amicable, but he also still wanted to play football -- retiring after failing to find another team who'd bring him on. More than a decade and a half later, the Cowboys legend admitted he was even willing to suit up for the rival Philadelphia Eagles at one point, but instead decided not to.

And so it goes, Jones and Aikman have been to the top of the mountain together and drudged through the valley below, but no matter what the latter says, the former has never questioned his loyalty and love for the organization that once selected him first-overall.

"[Aikman is] dyed in the wool," Jones told 105.3FM the Fan. "I know he is. He does a great job of being impartial in his broadcast, but we know his deep-seeded affection for the Dallas Cowboys."

The Hall of Fame owner does, however, believe if Aikman were in his shoes, the Cowboys would be run in much the same way as they have been.

"I don't want to speak for Troy, but Troy loves football," he said. "We know that. In this case, he loves the Cowboys. I'd dare say that if he owned the team or given everything he'd ever given in his life. And by the way, Troy emptied his bucket.

"Everything that he had when he came to the Cowboys and he got more after he got here. I agree. But everything he was up until then -- he emptied the bucket that day just like I did to become a Cowboy. Now, I would wager that if he did that to buy the team, he would do it exactly like how I do it. I would wager that because you just want to ultimately, with that much on the line and that much at stake, you want to break any ties or make the calls.

"However, knowing him, I know how he was attentive to Norv Turner. I know how he had deference to many people to get better. He would be a great listener or a great acceptance of direction and advice."

Jones believes he does that as well, and takes a bit of exception to the narrative that he's stubborn and rules with an iron fist.

"Hopefully I [am a great listener and accepting of direction and advice] as well," he said. "And it's a misnomer to think that I throw darts and say, 'We'll do it this way, that way.' I've never done that."

Make no mistake though, for all of the listening Jones does, and even if the fist isn't made of iron anymore -- it still holds the pen that signs the checks.

"But as I said many times, I've never not made the ultimate decision," Jones said.

So, at least seemingly for now, you can throw out any rumors of a reunion between Aikman and the Cowboys. And the longer it takes for another NFL team to offer him the opportunity, the less likely it'll happen, especially given the current tone around the league as it relates to age.

"Whether or not I'm ever afforded that opportunity, we'll see," he noted. "But with each year that passes, the likelihood of it happening becomes less and less. I understand that more and more teams want to go young and kind of groom somebody that's gonna be there for the long haul, but relatively speaking, I've got a lot of great years left.

"And I feel that having been in a championship locker room and knowing what that looks like, what that feels like, and then I guess my job now as a broadcaster -- I've been in those organizations."

The bottom line is the Cowboys know this, and could do much worse than to bring on a football mind as sharp as Aikman, and particularly having already seen what he can do to lead [their] team. There remains no indication they'll do it in 2020, however, if at all, and there's no guarantee he'd accept the job even if they did.

Would Aikman run the Cowboys like Jones would, from an executive standpoint? The answer lies somewhere near the number of licks it takes to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop.

The world may never know.