Jerry Jones doesn't leave many things unsaid, which is why it was surprising when he revealed he battled stage 4 melanoma for a decade. Jones told The Dallas Morning News he was diagnosed more than a decade ago and underwent a lengthy battle.

Few may have known about Jones' battle if not for the upcoming documentary series "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys." In one of the episodes, Jones references his diagnosis.

Jones told The Dallas Morning News that he was diagnosed in 2010, and he underwent a number of treatments for the next 10 years. The Cowboys' owner ultimately credited an experimental drug for saving his life.

"I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy]," Jones said. "I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines.

"I now have no tumors."

In addition to the PD-1 therapy, Jones also underwent two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries. Jones was able to persevere through it all, and he is now cancer free.

The documentary series details the triumphs and trials of the 1990s Cowboys dynasty. It will release on Netflix on Aug. 19.

As Jones looks to recapture the magic of those legendary Cowboys teams, he is currently engaged in a contract standoff with star edge rusher Micah Parsons. One of the central figures of the 90s dynasty, Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, rebuffed the notion that his 1993 contract dispute is anything like the one Parsons is going through.