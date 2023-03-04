Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a very up-and-down 2022 campaign. He was injured in the season opener, missed five games and then returned to finish the season 8-4 as the starter. Despite missing five contests, Prescott tied for the league lead in interceptions with 15, yet the Cowboys still made the playoffs.

On Super Wild Card Weekend, Prescott set Cowboys postseason records with five total touchdowns and a passer rating of 143.3 in a 31-14 dismantling of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, in the divisional round, Prescott threw two interceptions in a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, ending the Cowboys' season.

The Cowboys haven't gotten to the Super Bowl with Prescott in his seven NFL seasons. They haven't even made the NFC Championship game. Opinions on the quarterback for "America's Team" vary, but the franchise has been very committed to No. 4. In fact, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said he believes Prescott can continue to get better -- just like Tom Brady did.

"I've really felt for quite a while that Dak has the ability -- I don't want to dare do this to Dak or me or anybody. But I think just as Brady became, in my mind, better and better and more impactful on how they won as he got into his career, I think Dak really has those qualities. I think he can get better," Jones said.

Jones did say that Prescott's availability is "something to think about," but he doesn't anticipate seeing something on the field from Prescott that will cause the Cowboys to think about a different direction at quarterback for "years" to come.

Brady had three Super Bowl rings by the time he was 27-years-old, but the quarterback who ended up becoming the greatest of all time got better and better as his career progressed. Brady reached five Super Bowls after he turned 37, winning four of them. Jones believes the 29-year-old Prescott can have that kind of career arc, where the best is yet to come.