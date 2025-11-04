ARLINGTON, Texas -- Boos rained down on the Dallas Cowboys defense from their own fans at AT&T Stadium repeatedly on Monday night after they surrendered third down conversion after third down conversion against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona converted 7 of their 13 third downs they faced into first downs in a 27-17 road win over Dallas.

"Yeah, heard it for sure, but [I'm ]not worried about that. We got to stick together. It's us 11 on the field at all times. The crowd, we got to put a good product on the field at the end of the day. If we're not playing good enough, that's what you should expect," Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark said postgame. "The Cowboys are about winning championships, winning games, playing good defense and playing great offense. You're not doing that, you're going to hear everybody from the crowd. So you know it is what it is."

No matter what moves Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones makes before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET, Jones shouldn't expect a trade deadline acquisition or two to be enough to save a unit that clearly isn't clicking with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' zone-based scheme. Dallas' 30.8 points per game allowed ranks as the second-worst in the NFL , and it's only the third time in the Cowboys' history they've allowed over 30 points per game through a season's first nine games along with the 1960 and 2020 seasons. No team has ever made the playoffs in NFL history allowing over 30 points per game as their entire season average.

At the moment, Jones is "leaning toward" doing a trade that is sitting on his desk ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. EST NFL trade deadline.

"We still can, yes," Jones said postgame when asked if he still has a trade ready to go. "Absolutely, we do. We'll see how tomorrow goes. Today was all about tomorrow. ... We had the ability to look at this game. You asked me if it affects the trades, I don't really think so. ... We could conceivably see something that we ought to do in spite of tonight. ... There is one [trade] that I can do without question, and I'm leaning toward doing it."

Here's why he shouldn't do it and should instead just hold on to his draft picks in order to reshape the defense next offseason. One reason is Eberflus remains the defensive coordinator, and Dallas' personnel is clearly uncomfortable running his zone-heavy scheme, something Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs voiced earlier this season. Much of the Cowboys' defensive personnel was drafted to fit into former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's man coverage heavy scheme -- Dallas ran man on 33.8% of their snaps under Quinn from 2021 to 2023, the third-highest rate in the NFL. Now, they run man at the third-lowest rate in the league (13%) under Eberflus in 2025. Miscommunication and coverage busts remain rampant in zone coverage this season, something head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the team's offensive play caller, identified postgame.

"For most of the season, it's been not being able to get pressure on the quarterback. This game, I just thought there were some big voids that they were taking advantage of. I thought Marvin Harrison Jr. -- seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown -- played really well. They obviously were trying to get him involved, and they did that. But again, I just felt like, without studying the film, there were some big voids, and again we just got to look at it."

Cowboys defense by coordinator since 2021 (NFL ranks) Dan Quinn (2021-2023) Mike Zimmer (2024) Matt Eberflus (Present) Man coverage rate 33.8% (3rd) 26% (15th) 13% (30th) Zone coverage rate 63% (28th) 70.2% (15th) 80.1% (6th) Blitz rate 30.2% (10th) 32.7% (10th) 27.8% (15th) QB pressure rate 41.4% (1st) 36.2% (9th) 39.5% (11th)

* Weeks 1-5, 2025 season

No matter what quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense did Monday night, Dallas' defense just couldn't get off the field. Dallas' defense allowed third down conversions when Arizona's offense faced third-and-8, third-and-10, third-and-6, third-and-14, third-and-1, third-and-3, third-and-1. Four of those were on third-and-long --- needing more than five yards to move the chains. Sometimes it was a coverage breakdown, sometimes it was the run defense struggling in short yardage, but the pattern was consistent.

This season, Dallas' defense is allowing a 52.6% third down conversion rate. If the 2025 season ended today, that would stand as the second-worst third down conversion rate allowed in the last 50 seasons, per CBS Sports Research. Only the 1982 Kansas City Chiefs, 52.8%, are worse.

"Our biggest problem on defense was third down. We just struggled to get off the field on third down, and conversely, when they got in the red zone, we weren't able to get them to kick field goals," Schottenheimer said postgame. "So, we got to be better. I think this game came down to really three things, the giveaway take away battle, which we were not very good. We were loose with the ball all day. Minus three [in the turnover battle], you're never going to win games in this league being minus three and the last one doesn't count. You know for Dak (Prescott) you just launch it up there on fourth and forever. And then situational football, you know, we weren't able to sustain enough drives because we weren't very good on third down, and they did a good job. They converted some third and longs."

Even on a drive that eventually ended in a Cardinals punt, Dallas' defense showcased how vulnerable it is. Cowboys edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. sacked Cardinals backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett for a nine-yard loss on first down to set up a second-and-19. On the very next play, Brissett hit Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride for 19 yards to move the chains for a first down. He finished the night with 261 yards passing and two passing touchdowns on 21 of 31 throwing the football while also adding a rushing touchdown.

The Cardinals became the fifth team the Cowboys have played this season to hit or tie their season-high in points scored against Dallas. Arizona entered Week 9 on an NFL record five-game losing streak in which they lost by five or fewer points each week. Their losing streak is now over since Dallas' defense didn't allow the Cowboys to get within one possession after consecutive touchdown drives that came right before halftime and right after halftime that extended their lead from 10-7 to 17-7 to 24-7. Both of those drives occurred in under three-and-a-half minutes (3:09 and 2:12).

Season-High Point Total vs Cowboys This Season Team Points Scored Week 2 Giants 37 Week 4 Packers 40 Week 6 Panthers 30 Week 8 Broncos 44 Week 9 Cardinals 27+

The scheme disconnect plus the offseason departures of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons in a trade to the Green Bay Packers and reliable nickel corner Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency doomed Dallas' 2025 defense. The Cowboys' opponents are scoring an aggregate of 15 fewer points per game in their next game after facing the Cowboys in 2025 through Week 9. No team has rolled out the red carpet for their opponents' offenses in the 2025 season like the Cowboys' defense under Eberflus.

Cowboys Opponents vs. Dallas and vs. Different Opponent following week Opp vs. DAL Points Scored Opp next game Points Scored Point differential Week 1 Eagles 24 Chiefs 20 -4 Week 2 Giants 37 Chiefs 9 -28 Week 3 Bears 31 Raiders 25 -6 Week 4 Packers 40 Bengals 27 -13 Week 5 Jets 22 Broncos 11 -11 Week 6 Panthers 30 Jets 13 -17 Week 7 Commanders 22 Chiefs 7 -15 Week 8 Broncos 44 Texans 18 -26

* Dallas' opponents are averaging a combined 15 points fewer in their next game after facing the Cowboys defense

Getting explosive, playmaking linebacker DeMarvion Overshown back from the second gruesome knee injury of his NFL career in Week 11 at the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football" after Dallas' Week 10 bye should help. However, it's not fair to say Dallas' discouraging season will magically turn around because of the arrival of Overshown or one or two other defensive players at the trade deadline. The Cowboys' defensive issues are a combination of scheme and personnel, and that's a powerful duo to overcome. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott always tries to remain upbeat, but even came one step short of using the word "discouraging" after Monday's game. No trade or trades will likely alter Dallas' discouraging defense enough to climb out of the 3-5-1 hole the Cowboys have dug themselves in 2025.

"It's frustrating that we didn't go out there and do what we're capable of and play to who we are and our standard. Defense did well on first and second down. They just weren't able to get off the field," quarterback Dak Prescott said postgame. "And for us, we had some plays here and there and made some good plays, but [there] wasn't anything ever consistent in the game. It's frustrating. It's hard to say discouraging. It's not a word that I like to use. It's not something that I ever really feel to be honest with you. It's frustrating, but as I was just saying, we'll respond. I know I'll respond. It's not just about me though. Making sure these other leaders and guys on the team hold everybody else accountable and we can respond."