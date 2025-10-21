The discontent is well-documented between Jerry Jones and agent David Mulugheta, who represents former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, but a contract extension for wide receiver George Pickens is independent of previous, unsuccessful negotiations with other players.

Pickens, whom Mulugheta also represents, caught 36 passes for 607 and six touchdowns over seven games this season. Pickens will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Jones previously said he had a "handshake" agreement on an extension for Parsons, but those terms were not vetted through Mulugheta in an official capacity. Jones never viewed Mulugheta as relevant to the negotiation process with Parsons' situation.

"Don't pay any attention to that," Jones said after Sunday's win over Washington of the Pickens-Mulugheta dynamic, via The Dallas Morning News. "At all. No attention to that at all. Too much was made of that, that the agent actually had something to do with the ultimate decision of where we were. It almost had zero to do with it. Period. And that's not a negative. It just didn't have that kind of influence. I was going to be where I was with Micah relative to dollars and cents. I don't care who represented him."

An offseason trade acquisition in Dallas, Pickens has been an "exemplary teammate" according to Jones, who sang his praises last month when the former 2022 second-round pick had a two-touchdown performance against the Packers.

Jones and the Cowboys were reportedly interested in acquiring Pickens during this year's NFL Draft, but nothing materialized. And after deciding not to take a wideout during the draft, the Cowboys made a move in May with the Steelers to grab the former 1,000-yard receiver who was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Pickens finished with four catches for 82 yards in Sunday's victory over the Commanders, snapping his streak of five consecutive games with a touchdown reception. During CeeDee Lamb's three-game absence due to injury, Pickens assumed the No. 1 and picked up the slack offensively.

"I wouldn't mind it," Pickens said last week about a possible contract extension, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "The guys in the locker room are super cool. The energy is great. I always want to showcase my talents."