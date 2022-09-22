Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.

"Of course I want it," Jones said, per The Athletic, when asked about the potential dilemma of Rush building momentum as Prescott's replacement. "If (Rush) comes in there and plays as well as Prescott played ... over these next games ahead, I'd walk to New York to get that. ... Of course we want Dak to be here next week. That's the thing, you do. But Dak and I want Rush to lead the team to a victory here and get another win. Looking back, when Dak was playing instead of Tony, it was game by game.

"So do I think that it's possible for Rush to come in here and play at a level and win games the way Prescott did when he took over for Romo?" Jones continued. "Yes I do. Yes I do. I certainly think that's possible."

Pressed to clarify whether he actually believes Rush could replace Prescott even after the latter is healthy, Jones doubled down on his take, once again referencing Romo: "Well it was impossible, ostensibly, that Prescott could play that well (years ago) and keep Romo out of the ... game."

All indications are that Prescott, a consensus Pro Bowl-caliber starter, is nearing a return to the field, with Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones recently pointing to a potential Week 3 or Week 4 return. The veteran is notably just one year removed from signing a four-year, $160 million extension with Dallas, making him one of the game's highest-paid players at his position.

Rush, meanwhile, is fresh off his second career start as Prescott's injury replacement. After leading Dallas to a prime-time win over the Vikings in 2021, he helped the Cowboys upset the Bengals in Week 2.