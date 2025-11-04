ARLINGTON, Texas -- Could the Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) pull off a trade or two ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, just after facing the Arizona Cardinals (2-5) on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 9?

According to owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the answer is yes. He said Monday morning that multiple deals are in the works -- less than three months after Dallas traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark just before the 2025 season kicked off.

"Immediately, it will have him on the field, and it will address some of the things that have been our shortcomings," Jones said on SiriusXM, via The Athletic.

If the Cowboys strike another deal, any new addition will have a week to acclimate during the team's Week 10 bye. It's clear any move would be aimed at the defense. Dallas is averaging the NFL's second-most points (30.8 per game) but allowing the second-most (31.3). The Cowboys are just the fourth team in league history to score 30-plus points per game and allow 30-plus through eight games. None of the previous three won a playoff game. In fact, no team has ever made the postseason while giving up 30 or more points per game.

That's probably why Jones is angling to make another move. Here's a look at six possible defensive trade candidates for Dallas, including the following three targets reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz: Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Trey Hendrickson CIN • DE • #91 Tk 16 TFL 3 QBHITS 8 SK 4.0 FF 1 View Profile

The Bengals' season is likely doomed with quarterback Joe Burrow (turf toe) sidelined and the team off to a 3-6 start. Cincinnati has balked at giving the NFL's 2024 leader in sacks, Trey Hendrickson, a multi-year extension the past two offseasons. Now would be the time to sell before he can hit free agency again.

Dallas' defense has fallen off a cliff without Parsons, and trading for Hendrickson, who turns 31 on Dec. 5, and his expiring contract should be in Jones' mid-round-pick comfort range for doing most of his trade deadline deals.

Logan Wilson CIN • LB • #55 TK 46 SOLO 19 PD 4 FR 1 View Profile

Logan Wilson is just two years into a four-year, $36 million contract extension, but his playing time has declined the past few weeks with the struggling Bengals going with a youth movement at the position with rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. Wilson is under contract the next two seasons with cap hits just under $10 million, and he would be a noticeable upgrade over Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn in Dallas.

Bradley Chubb MIA • OLB • #2 TK 25 TFL 5 QBHITS 7 SK 4.0 FF 1 View Profile

The fire sale is on in South Beach after the Dolphins fired general manager Chris Grier. Off to a 2-7 start, Miami traded former first-round edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday morning. Perhaps 29-year-old two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb is next to go in the Dolphins' apparent rebuild. Chubb missed the 2024 season with a torn ACL, but his 4.0 sacks lead Miami this season and rank tied for 27th in the NFL.

The Cowboys would probably ask Miami to eat some of Chubb's contract because he is currently scheduled to have cap hits of just over $31 million in 2026 and 2027.

Arden Key TEN • LB • #49 TK 6 TFL 1 QBHITS 4 SK 1.5 FF 0 View Profile

Dallas used to be the best at pressuring opposing quarterbacks with a team quarterback pressure rate of 40.2% from 2021 to 2024 when Parsons was on the roster. It's now hovering around league average in that department at 38.1%, which ranks 14th in the league.

If Jones is determined to make a move, the Cowboys should go get 29-year-old edge rusher Arden Key to bolster their pass rush, given that Key has 1.5 sacks while playing for Tennessee -- a team that already fired its head coach -- this season. Dallas' 15 sacks are the eighth-fewest in the NFL. It needs more juice at the edge-rusher position opposite second-round rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, who has come on of late.

Demario Davis NO • OLB • #56 TK 84 SOLO 41 TFL 5 PD 2 FR 1 View Profile

Despite being 36, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Demario Davis can still be a plus starter in 2025. He would be an upgrade over Jack Sanborn, whom the Cowboys placed on injured reserve Monday.

Pro Football Focus grades Davis among the NFL's 10 best inside linebackers this season -- his overall defensive grade (78.4) ranks ninth, and his run-defense grade (89.2) ranks sixth. His 61 tackles on designed rushing plays are the most in the NFL, per TruMedia. That would help a Cowboys defense that ranks 30th (146.0 rushing yards allowed per game).

Alontae Taylor NO • CB • #1 TK 44 SOLO 29 TFL 4 SK 1.0 PD 4 View Profile

Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee/concussion) is on injured reserve, as is third-round rookie Shavon Revel (knee). Dallas' pass defense ranks 30th (258.6 yards allowed per game), and it could use help.

If the Saints plan to let soon-to-be 27-year-old cornerback Alontae Taylor walk in free agency after a 1-8 start under new coach Kellen Moore, they may as well get a pick for him. Moore's familiarity with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could help facilitate a deal, especially for a Dallas team seeking a low-cost addition.