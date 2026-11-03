It's a good thing Jerry Jones likes talking, because there are plenty of questions to answer in Dallas given the Cowboys' 3-5 start.

One of the biggest questions in Dallas has been George Pickens' lack of involvement in the Cowboys' offense over the past two weeks. Pickens caught just two passes and was on the field for only 57% of Dallas' offensive snaps during Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals. Conversely, fellow wideout Ryan Flournoy played in 68% of the team's offensive snaps.

Jones, the Cowboys' owner, president and general manager, was asked point-blank on 105.3 The Fan about Pickens' disappearing act on Sunday. Jones attributed Pickens' lack of involvement to the team's offensive plan.

"He needs the ball coming his way more, and there's your good case," Jones said. "You say what can you do differently than we did out there the other day? We get the ball in that direction more, and we press that. We had a really firm game plan to come out there and run that ball.

"We ran the ball, I think, 39 times, and we just didn't get it done. And the Arizona line is to be commended. They did not have that reputation to be able to have the kind of game that they had against us. So that's one of the frustrating things about that game."

Dallas did run the ball 39 times but for just 93 yards. When Dak Prescott did drop back to pass, the majority of his targets went to CeeDee Lamb, who was targeted 11 times. Pickens was targeted just four times.

Flournoy received more snaps than Pickens on Sunday because he is a more willing blocker in the running game. Pickens' talent -- especially as a pass-catcher -- is undeniable, but his effort on plays that don't involve him continues to be an issue.

Pickens' lack of a complete game is currently costing him snaps in Dallas. It may also cost him a long-term contract with the Cowboys, who could decide to trade him ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline if Dallas loses Sunday's game to the Indianapolis Colts, who are also in the middle of a tumultuous season.