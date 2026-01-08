Whenever he chooses to retire, Jerry Jones wants to do so as the winningest owner in NFL history in terms of Super Bowls are concerned.

Jones, who has presided over three Super Bowl-winning teams during his time as the Dallas Cowboys' owner and general manager, wants to win at least three more Super Bowls when all is said and done.

"My goal in life is to retire as the owner that won the most Super Bowls," Jones said during his season-ending news conference. "That's my goal. To be retired in the NFL as the owner that won the most Super Bowls. We've got three. How many more do I have to go as a single owner? [New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft] has got how many? Six? So, I got work to do. Got work to do. But at least I'm up to the second rung in the ladder."

Jones, 83, has been "second rung" for quite some time. After winning three Super Bowls during his first seven years in Dallas, Jones and the Cowboys haven't been to the Super Bowl since January 28, 1996, when they recorded a 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas also hasn't made it back to an NFC title game; their 30-year drought without a conference title game appearance is the NFC's longest.

Ironically, Jones has something that the owner he is chasing is still hoping to obtain: a gold jacket and bronze bust in Canton, Ohio. Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his role in the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty in addition to his role in helping grow the NFL into what it is today. Kraft, despite the Patriots' success during his nearly 32 years of ownership, is still awaiting his own Hall of Fame enshrinement. The 84-year-old is a finalist for induction this year along with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Regarding his pursuit at Kraft's record, Jones is hoping that the Cowboys can make headway this offseason so that they are in position to contend for a title in 2026. Dallas is coming off a disappointing 2025 season that started with Jones' shocking trade of perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Despite coming off a 7-9-1 season and having a defense that was one of the league's worst, Jones still feels that the Cowboys can compete for a title in 2026.

"I see six teams that weren't in the playoffs last year that are in the playoffs this year," he said. "I know it can happen. I know how close it is. And I think we can get in here and get the defense in shape quicker than it might look."