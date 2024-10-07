Bad blood seems to be boiling between Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens. In the aftermath of Dallas' last-second victory in Pittsburgh on Sunday night, Lewis had a concise and punchy assessment of the Steelers receiver, calling him "weak."

"Pittsburgh needs a receiver," Lewis could be heard saying to reporters as he walked to the locker room. "George Pickens is weak."

Pickens was held to three receptions (seven targets) and 26 yards receiving in the Week 5 matchup. That receiving yards mark was the lowest total for him this season thus far, while his receptions were the second lowest. While Dallas did a solid job containing Pickens, the venom from Lewis doesn't appear to be solely from their play on the field. Instead, it likely derives from an on-field altercation between the two where Pickens can be seen ripping Lewis down to the field by his face mask in the final seconds of regulation.

Meanwhile, on top of the loss and lack of production, Pickens played a career-low 34 offensive snaps in the defeat. This was the first time in his career that he played less than 60% of the offensive snaps, as head coach Mike Tomlin said the team wanted to "minimize his reps in an effort to get more productivity."