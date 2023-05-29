The NFL will embark on a one-year trial for a new fair catch rule in 2023 after owners recently approved the change. Now, kick returners will be able to signal for a fair catch anywhere inside the 25-yard line and it will result in a touchback with possession beginning at the 25.

This shakeup has drawn the ire of many coaches across the league from Andy Reid in Kansas City to Dan Campbell in Detroit. The argument for this change is that it'll likely result in fewer collisions that occur on kickoffs. However, it'll also likely limit the returns we see in a given game, if not eliminate them almost entirely.

One player who claims to be unfazed by the rule change is Cowboys wideout KaVontae Turpin. Why? Because the 2022 Pro Bowl returner still plans to take the ball out regardless of what new rules are in place.

"To be real, I don't really care about the kickoff return rule because I'm not fair catching [anything] on kickoff return -- just being real with you," Turpin said, via the official team website. "Punt return? Yeah, OK sure, but kickoff return? I'm not fair catching [anything], so that new rule? I don't care about it. They had it in college and I didn't fair catch."

KaVontae Turpin DAL • WR • #9 TAR 2 REC 1 REC YDs 9 REC TD 0 FL 2 View Profile

Turpin arrived in Dallas last season after a breakout campaign in the USFL, where he earned league MVP honors. With the Cowboys, the 26-year-old worked primarily as a returner and took advantage of the opportunity. In 17 games, he averaged 24.2 yards per kickoff return while fielding 29 punts for 303 yards (10.4 yards per return). That production led Turpin to a Pro Bowl nod in his first season in the NFL.

While Turpin will likely continue to be a factor on special teams for Dallas, he's also looking to break in as a receiver, a role that he saw limited action in last year.

"Me and (Mike McCarthy) talked about it during our exit forum [following the 2022 season], and he told me to get my rest because [this] year they're gonna try to find plays and ways to get me some touches on offense," Turpin said. "So that's what I did. … I just have to stay patient. … I'm just trying to do my job and make sure [the coaches] see me as a playmaker."

Turpin played just 5% of Dallas' offensive snaps last season and caught one of his two targets for nine yards. He also rushed for 17 yards on three carries. So, there's plenty of room to grow on that side of the ball while also continuing his prowess as a returner, despite whatever new rule changes come his way.