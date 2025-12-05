Brandon Aubrey has had some impressive games in his career, but he might have outdone himself on Thursday night in Detroit. The kicker broke two NFL records against the Lions and he was one of the few bright spots for the Dallas Cowboys in a 44-30 loss at Ford Field.

Aubrey re-wrote the NFL record book with his first four field goals of the night, which came from 42, 55, 57 and 63 yards. He then tacked on a fifth one in the fourth quarter when he hit from 29 yards out, marking just the second time in his career that he's hit five field goals in a game.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the three NFL records that Aubrey either established or extended.

No. 1: Most field goals of 55 yards or more in a single game

After hitting a 57-yard field goal in the first quarter, Aubrey followed that up by nailing a 55-yard kick in the second quarter. He then added 63-yard field goal in the third quarter, which made him the first player in NFL history to hit three field goals of 55 yards or more in the same game. Several kickers had hit two field goals from 55 yards or longer, but no one had ever hit three until Aubrey came along on Thursday night.

No. 2: Most field goals of 60 yards or more in a single season

Back in 2019, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher became the first player in NFL history to hit two field goals of 60 yards or more in a single season. Aubrey tied that record in 2024, and now, he's topped it. Aubrey's 63-yard kick in the third quarter was his third field goal from 60 yards or more this year, giving him the record to himself.

Aubrey hit a 64-yarder back in Week 2 during a 40-37 win over the Giants. (The clutch kick actually sent the game to overtime.) The Cowboys kicker also hit a 61-yarder in Week 7 against the Commanders.

The kick against the Lions was his third career make from 63 yards or longer, which is absolutely absurd, when you consider that there have only been 15 total field goals from 63 yards or longer in NFL history. Unfortunately for the Lions, three of the 15 kicks have come against Detroit with Aubrey, Tom Dempsey and Justin Tucker all hitting from 63 or longer.

No. 3: Most career field goals of 60 yards or more

Going into the 2025 season, Brett Maher held the record for most career field goals of 60 yards or more with four. Aubrey broke that record back in Week 7 when he hit the fifth 60-yarder of his career. He extended that record to six with his 63-yarder against the Lions.

Aubrey has turned into the ultimate kicking weapon. The Cowboys are literally in field goal range as soon as they get to midfield. Although kickers are getting stronger and stronger, no one is hitting 60-yard kicks with regularity like Aubrey. There have only been nine field goals of 60 yards or more in the NFL this year and Aubrey has three of them. No other kicker in the NFL has more than one.