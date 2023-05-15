The Dallas Cowboys enter minicamp with just one kicker on the roster -- Tristan Vizcaino. After all the franchise has been through at the position over the past several months, Dallas seeks a shake-up as the team looks to snap its Super Bowl drought.

There's still time to find a kicker, and special teams coach John Fassel is looking far and wide to find one. Consider this the "Star Search" for kickers.

"We have Tristan on the roster. Anybody else on Earth who is not on the team right now, is under consideration," Fassel said, via the Cowboys website. "That's everyone really. I think we have a lot of different guys that we're still looking at -- XFL, USFL, veterans on the street, younger guys who still haven't found their way."

Vizcaino could win the job, but it makes plenty of sense for Dallas to bring in veteran competition. The only kicker on the Cowboys, Vizcaino is 11 of 12 on field goals in his three-year career, never having more than seven field goal attempts in a season.

Fassel would prefer the veteran route for the open competition -- and even mentioned some possible candidates.

"There's veterans on the street right now -- let's face it, there's Mason (Crosby), there's Robbie (Gould), there's (Ryan) Succop," Fassel said. "There's a lot of guys that have performed in the NFL, and you weigh that against everything else. There's really no secrets of who's available."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Brett Maher, the Cowboys kicker last seaosn, is also available. The Cowboys haven't chosen to re-sign him after Maher missed five extra points in the playoffs, part of what ended his tenure in Dallas (for now).

"He had a great year. He had a bad game," Fassel said. "But he played 22 games, but he had a bad game-and-a-half...I'm proud of what Brett did here. If he gets a shot here or somewhere else, I'm sure he'll perform well."

The Cowboys have time to find a veteran kicker, but the open competition could be very intriguing for a franchise that finds new and innovative ways to stay in the news.