Cowboys land Greg Zuerlein, agreeing to terms with former Rams kicker on a three-year deal
The Cowboys are bringing a new kicker to Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys have officially agreed to terms with a new kicker -- one they hope will be the answer for a long time in Dallas. The Cowboys are giving former Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein a three-year deal, CBS Sports' Patrik Walker reports. The deal, which has a base value of $7.5 million as well as $2.25 million guaranteed, was first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The 32-year-old has spent all eight NFL seasons with the Rams, who selected him with their sixth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Nebraska Omaha. In 2019, he made 24 of 33 field goal attempts and all 42 of his extra point attempts. He also went an impressive 5 of 7 from 50-plus yards.
Zuerlein's best season came in 2017, when he made 38 of 40 field goal attempts and 44 of 46 extra point attempts. That season, Zuerlein made his first Pro Bowl appearance and was also named first-team All-Pro.
Nicknamed "Greg the Leg," Zuerlein owns several NFL records, including the most 60-yard field goals made in NFL history (two, tied with Sebastian Janikowski).
Interestingly enough, Zuerlein is not the only kicker the Cowboys have signed this offseason. Earlier this month, the Cowboys also re-signed Kai Forbath -- who was originally brought to the team to replace Brett Maher last season. In three games, Forbath made all 10 of his field goal attempts and all 10 of his extra points.
Why the Cowboys want two capable kickers is unknown, but it's possible the two 32-year-olds will battle in camp to determine who will be the kicker for "America's Team" in 2020.
