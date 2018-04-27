Cowboys legend Jason Witten retiring to join ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast booth

The Cowboys are losing another long-time weapon in their passing game, as tight end Jason Witten is planning to retire from football and join ESPN as the primary color guy for "Monday Night Football" in 2018 according to a report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

The decision is not final, per Mort, but expected to happen after a meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jason Witten is planning to retire after 15 years to join ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst but will meet today with owner Jerry Jones before making his decision final, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 27, 2018

The Cowboys, who find themselves in a strange transitional period, already lost Dez Bryant this offseason, with the wide receiver being released.