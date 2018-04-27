Cowboys legend Jason Witten retiring to join ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast booth

The Cowboys tight end is leaving football to join the broadcasting booth

The Cowboys are losing another long-time weapon in their passing game, as tight end Jason Witten is planning to retire from football and join ESPN as the primary color guy for "Monday Night Football" in 2018 according to a report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

The decision is not final, per Mort, but expected to happen after a meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys, who find themselves in a strange transitional period, already lost Dez Bryant this offseason, with the wide receiver being released. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

