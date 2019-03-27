Cowboys legend Michael Irvin says he's undergoing tests for throat cancer

Other than his ability to catch passes and find himself in the end zone, if there is one thing Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has been known for, it's his ability and willingness to speak, and speak loudly. Irvin always made sure to let fans and opponents know about how much he was dominating on the field, and since he's become a commentator in retirement, he has always been one of the loudest voices in the room, no matter which opinion he was sharing.

So when Irvin lost his voice late last year and the problem lasted for nearly two months, the former star wideout figured something was wrong. On Tuesday, Irvin revealed that he has recently been in Los Angeles at Ronald Reagan Hospital undergoing medical tests to check for throat cancer.

The full caption on Irvin's Instagram post reads as follows:

Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it's been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾‬

As Irvin wrote, his father died of throat cancer at the age of 51, which is two years younger than Irvin himself is now. He also lost a brother to stomach cancer back in 2006, the year before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was informed of Irvin's possible medical issues while at the owner's meetings in Arizona, and was visibly shaken by the news. "I appreciate you guys telling me," Jones said. "I will try to talk to him immediately. It's the first I have heard of it. That is very concerning. Very."

Cowboys executive vice president and COO Stephen Jones, Jerry's son, shared the same concern. But he also noted that people should, "Bet on Michael. He will compete. That is for sure."