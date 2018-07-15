Cowboys legend says the Hall of Fame is right to ignore Terrell Owens

As you have no doubt already heard, wide receiver Terrell Owens has declined to attend his own induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Owens is reportedly still unhappy that it took him several years to get into the Hall despite how good he was during his playing career (In February 2017, he said he had "lost all respect" for the process.); so instead of attending the ceremony, Owens will give a speech earlier in the day at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Owens has drawn criticism in many circles for his decision to skip the induction ceremony, including from a voter who said he would not have voted for Owens if he knew he was not going to be at the induction ceremony. (Let's put aside the fact that this is an absurd position to take while we acknowledge that it did, in fact, happen.)

Because Owens is not attending the induction, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has made it clear that while it will include Owens in promotional materials featuring the full class of 2018 and he will receive his gold jacket on schedule, it will not otherwise mention Owens throughout the weekend. One of Owens' former Dallas Cowboys brethren -- Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin -- agrees with that decision.

"We can't spend this moment for all these other guys talking about the guy that is not here," Irvin said. "You cannot do that and take that away. He's doing his own thing wherever he's doing his own thing, and God bless him. And when they mention the class, they'll mention him, but why should you steal those other guys' moment because of the decision of this one? I think it's the right move. They're not saying he's not going to have a bust in the room. They're not saying he's not getting his jacket. They're saying, 'We're honoring his wish. He doesn't want to be here with us, we're going to mention him as little as possible.' I think it's the right move."

That's a perfectly reasonable position for Irvin to take, and it makes a good deal of sense when considered in that light. Something tells me Owens may not see it that way, though.