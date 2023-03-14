The Dallas Cowboys and former Pro Bowl linebacker Leighton Vander Esch have come to terms on a two-year, $11 million deal, as reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Vander Esch has been a key cog in the Cowboys' defense since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. A Pro Bowler during his rookie season, Vander Esch has started in 60 of his 66 regular season games for the Cowboys. In 14 games last season, the former Boise State standout recorded 90 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble for the NFL's fifth-best scoring defense.

Vander Esch is part of a Cowboys' defense that also includes All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons and Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. The unit will also include five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Diggs for the 2023 season after he was acquired via a trade with the Colts earlier in the day. The Cowboys also re-signed safety Donovan Wilson to a three-year extension.

Earlier this month, the Cowboys kept Tony Pollard in the fold after placing the franchise tag on their 1,000-yard rusher. Dallas did lose wideout Noah Brown on Tuesday after he reportedly came to terms on a one-year deal with the Texans.