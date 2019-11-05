Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch ruled out for 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Giants

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field on Monday night without one of their defensive stars. According to Adam Schefter, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will not suit up to take on the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football."

Vander Esch was listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup due to a neck injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the hope was that Vander Esch would be able to use the bye week to recover, but he continues to have soreness and range of motion issues. He was limited in practice during the week.

The Cowboys' first-round pick in 2018 is currently second on the team in total tackles with 54. He also has recorded half a sack and two passes defensed in seven games. The former Boise State star made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season after recording 140 tackles and two interceptions.

With Vander Esch out, Joe Thomas will be inserted into the starting lineup. Sean Lee will move over to Vander Esch's spot while Thomas will start in Lee's. In seven games, Thomas has made 15 tackles. His best game came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, when he made six tackles. He will be expected to step up when it comes to stopping running back Saquon Barkley, who recorded 143 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions last week.

Stopping tight end Evan Engram will also be important for the linebackers when it comes to the passing game. He's averaging 88 yards per game against the Cowboys and has three touchdowns in the last three games against Dallas. He comes into Week 9 with 38 catches for 419 yards and three touchdowns, and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown last week.

You can follow all the action from Monday night's game live here.