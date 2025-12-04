Teams battling for a playoff spot meet when the Dallas Cowboys face the Detroit Lions in a key NFC matchup on 'Thursday Night Football.' Dallas is coming off a 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, while Detroit dropped a 31-24 decision to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys (6-5-1), who have won three in a row, are just 1.5 games behind Philadelphia for the NFC East lead. The Lions (7-5), who have lost three of five, have fallen two games behind Chicago in the NFC North. Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) has not practiced this week, but is listed as questionable, at least keeping the door open that he could play. Lions starting linemen Penei Sewell (shoulder), Taylor Decker (shoulder) and Graham Glasgow (knee) are all questionable as well.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-13, but the Lions won last year's meeting 47-9. The Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5 via SportsLine consensus. Detroit is at -178 on the money line (risk $178 to win $100), while Dallas is at +149 (risk $100 to win $149).

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Lions. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Lions vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Lions spread Detroit -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cowboys vs. Lions over/under 54.5 points Cowboys vs. Lions money line Detroit -178, Dallas +149 Cowboys vs. Lions picks See picks at SportsLine Cowboys vs. Lions streaming Prime Video

Why the Lions can cover

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff helps power the Detroit offense. In 12 games this season, he has completed 69.8% of his passes for 3,025 yards and 25 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 110.2 rating. In last week's loss to the Packers, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried once for 24 yards. In a 34-27 overtime win over the New York Giants on Nov. 23, he completed 28 of 42 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Another weapon on offense is running back Jahmyr Gibbs. In 12 games, he has carried 175 times for 1,019 yards (5.8 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has had 10 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 78, with 46 first-down conversions. In the win over the Giants, he carried 15 times for 219 yards (14.6 average) and two touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 45 yards and a score.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Ten-year veteran quarterback Dak Prescott leads the Dallas offense. In 12 starts, he has completed 69.3% of his passes for 3,261 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 102.4 rating. He has also rushed 41 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. In the win over Kansas City, he completed 27 of 39 passes (69.2%) for 320 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

His top target is fourth-year veteran wide receiver George Pickens. In 12 games, he has 73 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. In the win over the Chiefs, he caught six passes for 88 yards. He caught nine passes for 146 yards and one touchdown in a 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 23.

How to make Cowboys vs. Lions picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 56 combined points.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Lions, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?