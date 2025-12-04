Two potent offenses will kick off NFL Week 14 as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Detroit Lions on 'Thursday Night Football'. Both rank in the top three in both points and yards, so you can be assured that a TNF same-game parlay will heavily involve NFL player props. From Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, there are several prop lines to seek out, but one also shouldn't dismiss NFL picks on the money line based on recent history. Dallas has won six of the last seven matchups, though the Lions are 3-point favorites per the latest NFL odds.

The Cowboys have covered in their last three games, while the Lions have failed to cover in each of their last three. Those betting trends may have many including Dallas (+3) within a Lions vs. Cowboys SGP, but what other NFL bets deserve consideration?

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, the model has analyzed Cowboys vs. Lions on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 7-1.

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Lions vs. Cowboys, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (+136 at FanDuel). When Prescott last faced Detroit in 2024, he had zero touchdown passes and two interceptions. The Lions defense confused him throughout as Prescott's 42.4 passer rating in that game is the second-lowest across his 141 regular plus postseason games.

Three of the four games this season in which Prescott went Under 1.5 passing touchdowns were road games, as the hostile environment Ford Field will provide can't be discounted. Also, Detroit's defense won't make it easy for Prescott and the passing game as the Lions allow the fifth-lowest completion percentage, and Detroit ranks among the top 10 in sack percentage. The AI model projects Prescott to have 1.3 passing touchdowns. This plus-money NFL prop is rated 4.5 stars and could be a part of a winning Thursday Night Football SGP. See which other TNF same-game parlay picks to make here,

How to make Cowboys vs. Lions SGP picks

