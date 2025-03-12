The Dallas Cowboys' longest-tenured remaining player is on the move. Four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is signing a three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks worth up to $42 million with $18 million guaranteed, per NFL Media.

The Cowboys selected Lawrence in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he proceeded to rack up 61.5 sacks in his 11 seasons in Dallas. Unfortunately, his 2024 season cut short by a foot injury he suffered on "Thursday Night Football" at the New York Giants in Week 4. There was a slim chance he was going to attempt to suit up for Dallas last season, but once a five-game losing streak killed its hopes at postseason contention, Lawrence shut it down for the year.

Despite only totaling 27.5 sacks since 2019, Lawrence remains a strong defender setting the edge in the run game.

He'll reunite with a familiar face in Seattle in defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who worked as the Cowboys defensive line coach from 2021 to 2023 under Dan Quinn. Lawrence will line up alongside Pro Bowl edge rusher Leonard Williams, 2024 first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, recently re-signed defensive tackle Jarran Reed and veteran edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu.

Lawrence joins a Seahawks defense that was the league's 11th-best scoring unit, allowing 21.6 points per game.