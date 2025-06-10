FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with just three practices/workouts remaining in new coach Brian Schottenheimer's first spring offseason program.

Cowboys players like All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have labeled the new Dallas culture powered by Schottenheimer's relationship building as off to "a great start." One of the relationships Schottenheimer raced to cultivate as Dallas' coach is one with the team's three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. Parsons, 26, is seeking a market-resetting contract extension, which is why his attendance at organized team activities (OTAs) has been mixed. However, Parsons himself posted that he will be at mandatory minicamp and preparing as if his new deal will get done prior to the start of training camp at the end of July. That has Schottenheimer excited.

"Being present doesn't necessarily mean being here all the time. Doesn't even necessarily mean having to practice," Schottenheimer said. "It means being present, being around the guys. We all don't see the things that some of these guys do away from here. There's a lot of work being done away from here, whether it's with other players in the NFL, our guys, things like that. The thing that I know about Micah is Micah wants to be here. He's excited about what we're building. He's been a big proponent of that. You can lead a lot of different ways. This is a business. And they're working through the business part of this deal. Everything I've asked him to do, no different than everybody that's here, he's been great. That gets me excited. I'm a big fan of Micah."

Outside of Parsons, there are plenty of on-field storylines and players to keep an eye on. There's the continued acclimation of new wide receiver George Pickens, which by all accounts has been smooth sailing. Lamb even said Pickens "hasn't stopped smiling since he got here." There are also a few positions that need to be settled like cornerback with both All-Pro Trevon Diggs and rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. recovering from knee injuries.

Let's zoom in on some of those battles plus a few key players to watch before the Cowboys break for summer ahead of their training camp trek out to Oxnard, California.

NFC rookies picked after Round 1 of the NFL Draft who could earn key roles in 2025: Cowboys RB among sleepers Chris Trapasso

Key position battles

Cornerback

Players to watch: Kaiir Elam, Caelen Carson, Josh Butler, Andrew Booth

All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, the NFL's 2023 interceptions leader, is currently the top, healthy Cowboys cornerback at the age of 25 entering a contract year in 2025 with Diggs sidelined. Schottenheimer said "all signs are positive" regarding Diggs' second rehab back from a knee injury for the second offseason in a row. Who will start opposite him at the other outside cornerback spot to begin the upcoming season and at nickel with Jourdan Lewis departing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency this offseason are major question marks.

New Dallas corner Kaiir Elam, a 2022 first-round pick who was acquired in a trade this offseason from the Buffalo Bills, has shined early and is someone who is much better suited to line up outside. He's recorded pass breakups with the first-team defense with regularity in the team drills at OTAs that have been open to the media.

"The talent jumps off the film," Schottenheimer said. "We keep track of our players' speeds each week to see who's hitting top speeds. ... He's been consistently at the top of the skill guys on defense with his top speeds. He's really taking to the system, the coaching from DA [secondary coach Darian Thompson] and [passing game coordinator] Andre [Curtis]. He's in a good spot, I think he's playing with a lot of confidence. But again, I guess it's June, we're in June now, but we're still in OTA football. We're still limited with what we can do, and the defense does not have equal right to the football. That's the rule, so DBs have to pull off. From a confidence standpoint, he's doing great."

Caelen Carson, a 2024 fifth-round pick, is nearing a full return after a shoulder injury derailed his rookie year. At the last OTA practice open to the media on June 3, he joined his fellow cornerbacks in individual position drills after previously working with the rehab group off to the side. Josh Butler, who filled in late last season with three starts in five games played, is "doing great" in his rehab back from a torn ACL he suffered on Thanksgiving last season, according to Schottenheimer.

Running back

Players to watch: Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, Deuce Vaughn, Phil Mafah

With Dallas letting 2024 lead back Rico Dowdle depart to the Carolina Panthers in free agency this offseason, the Cowboys' starting running back spot became up for grabs. Post draft, Schottenheimer indicated veteran free agency acquisitions Javonte Williams, a 2021 second-round pick of the Denver Broncos, and Miles Sanders, a former Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles, would have a leg up on their two draft picks in fifth-rounder Jaydon Blue out of Texas and seventh-rounder Phil Mafah out of Clemson.

Sanders popped in the last couple of OTA practices open to the media, something that hasn't surprised the Cowboys' coaching staff.

"I don't know why anyone would be surprised by Miles' ability," Schottenheimer said. "Having been in the division and playing against Miles when he was in Philadelphia, you talk about a guy that's a home run threat, a guy that's got incredible ability to hurt you running, catching out of the backfield, all that stuff. Very smart, very bright. All of the backs have been that way."

The true determination for how Dallas' running back rotation is going to shake out will come in training camp, but perhaps how Schottenheimer is leaning at the moment will be gleaned across the next three days of work at The Star in Frisco.

"When you look at what you see from Jaydon and what you see from Phil, you see it's going to be a really fun offseason, a fun training camp," Schottenheimer said. "I think I've said this in here before, you're not going to find out much about running backs watching them compete in shorts. It's not how the game is played, so we won't really know."

Inside linebacker

Players to watch: Jack Sanborn, Kenneth Murray, Marist Liufau, Damone Clark, Shemar James

With the explosive DeMarvion Overshown's "realistic" return date not until Thanksgiving in Week 13 and Eric Kendricks no longer on the roster, plenty of snaps are available at the inside linebacker position.

Two players have separated themselves from the pack early. One is Jack Sanborn, who played his first three seasons under new Dallas defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus when the latter was the coach of the Chicago Bears from 2022-2024.

"Work ethic jumps off the tape. Communication ... he has the advantage because he's been in the system," Schottenheimer said. ... "But Jack has been incredible."

The other is Los Angeles Chargers 2020 first-round pick Kenneth Murray, whom the Cowboys acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

"The athleticism, the power, the ability to diagnose, excellent tackler, physical," Schottenheimer said. ... "Again, right now we're not doing one's and two's. We're rotating things around as we create competition, but he has not disappointed. The same player we saw in L.A. a couple of years ago on Monday night, I think it was, is the same guy that we're seeing every day out there at practice. Really a great feel. Really understands how to defeat blocks and fit gaps. That's a big part of a guy that's gotten better and [has] experience and leadership, quite honestly."

Edge rusher

Players to watch: Dante Fowler Jr., Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland, Sam Williams, Payton Turner

With Parsons not participating on the field in OTAs, that's allowed for plenty of reps for some of the other Cowboys edge rushers. Rookie second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, whose 16.5 sacks at Boston College last season were the second-most in the nation, has looked smooth thus far. He's even been dropping into coverage in the flat on some plays in team drills, displaying a coverage fluidity that he wasn't asked to put on display much in college. Sam Williams, Dallas' 2022 second-round pick who tore his ACL on the second day of training camp a year ago, is nearing a full return and participated in position drills on June 3. This is another position where separation will occur when the pads come on in training camp.