Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive lineman Mazi Smith is ready to strap on the pads and get to work at training camp. Smith has been waiting all offseason to hit someone else, and now he has that opportunity.

Speaking to reporters at Cowboys training camp on Tuesday, Smith said he isn't one to trash talk on the field. The former Michigan Wolverines star is more about action -- and hitting.

"We get after it," Smith said. "I don't do no talking. We get straight after it. I'm trying to hit you."

Actually, Smith joked that he's rather impartial to football in general. He just loves to lay a hard hit on another person.

"I don't even like football, man," Smith said. "I like hitting people."

Smith said his first day back in pads "felt like home." Based on his mentality, the players across from him may not have felt as welcome. At least there are only a few weeks left until Smith gets to take out his aggression on other teams.

Smith just completed an outstanding career at Michigan in which he totaled 88 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss in three seasons. Smith developed into one of the Big Ten's most disruptive defenders, and he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022. Just months later, the Cowboys selected him No. 26 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.