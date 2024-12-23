ARLINGTON, Texas -- Ahead of a pivotal offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons continues to pile up bargaining power.

Parsons told CBS Sports on Thursday that he's aiming to re-sign with the team before free agency kicks off in March, and he and his representation have another bargaining chip to play. With his strip-sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield in the third quarter on Sunday night, he now has 50.0 career sacks. That makes him only the sixth NFL player since 1982, when sacks became an officially tracked statistic, to have 50.0 in the first four seasons played of his NFL career. Parsons is in an exclusive club that includes four Hall of Famers -- Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, DeMarcus Ware and Dwight Freeney -- and a future Hall of Famer in three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt.

Most sacks, first 4 seasons played

Since 1982

Player Seasons Sacks Reggie White (PHI) 1985-1988 70.0 Derrick Thomas (KC) 1989-1992 58.0 JJ Watt (HOU) 2011-2014 57.0 DeMarcus Ware (DAL) 2005-2008 53.5 Dwight Freeney (IND) 2002-2005 51.0 Micah Parsons (DAL) 2021-2024 XX.X

* Sacks became an officially tracked individual statistic in 1982

With two-and-a-half games left in 2024, Parsons could easily climb up a few more spots on this leaderboard before the Cowboys' offseason begins.