Four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys back in 2014, long held the role as the leader of the defensive line room in Dallas.

Then, Micah Parsons arrived as the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he exploded onto the scene with historic production: Parsons is the only player with at least 12 sacks in each of their first four seasons in the NFL since sacks began being tracked as an individual statistic in 1982. Both Parsons, a three-time All-Pro, and Lawrence are vocal leaders, and it's quite clear Parsons isn't shedding any tears over Lawrence's departure to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency on a three-year, $32.5 million deal with $18 million guaranteed. They exchanged barbs on social media when Lawrence highlighted Dallas' struggles to contend for a Super Bowl and took a shot at Parsons' work ethic and social media usage.

Now, Parsons is elaborating on his side of the story in terms of his Cowboys leadership role and relationship with Lawrence, saying his time to lead in Dallas is now. Lawrence suffered what became a season-ending foot injury in Week 4 at the New York Giants, and Parsons powered through a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss four games to total 12 sacks and earn his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection to begin his career.

"I thought it was my time last year, trying to bring that team back in life, even though most people thought we were dead in the water," Parsons said on Friday, per All City DLLS. "I think it's my time now. I don't got to bump heads with no other dude. I wish them guys the best. But it's kind of hard when you butt heads with another person. They think different; they feel different; and they want to be in the room different. Now it's my time to really take over."

When Lawrence made the dig about Parsons' X usage, he was also coming at Parsons for regularly hosting his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast on Bleacher Report during the football season. The 25-year-old calls those critiques "ridiculous" based on his production and game tape.

"I think it's ridiculous," Parsons said. "You watch the tape. There's no question I'm locked in. I'm giving my actual best effort out there on the field, which I think that's all that matters. I have an obligation to be the leader of my family, to take care of my family, and that's to provide for them. I keep the main thing, the main thing. But I like off-field adventures, too.

"Everyone has their selection of how they want to deal with things. Some people drink. Some people smoke. I like to tweet. I like to be active and know about ball. I like to know what everyone else is doing. And that's just me. I don't drink. I don't smoke. What I care about is the effort you give me on the football field, and that's something you can't question. I know I'm one of the best players and as long as I'm performing that way, it shouldn't matter. When you jump offside on the goal line, is that because I'm tweeting? I think it's ridiculous, outrageous."

Cowboys 2025 free agent signee edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. played alongside Parsons in Dallas in 2023, and he doesn't mind Parsons having his podcast for a very simple reason.

"Micah is a young, man. I think what this is his fourth or fifth year in the league, and you know he's been a household name ever since he came in the league. I'm pretty sure he was like 21 maybe, so Micah's young. Micah can have everything in front of him that he wants because of the work he put in," Fowler said on a conference call on Thursday. "Everybody's different, everybody can take certain things differently, but I love what Micah does. He's only growing as a player and as a person, and when you do certain things early, you know, you get all these good things, and one of them with his podcast. Micah can talk, Micah knows what he's talking about."

Why doesn't Fowler have a problem with Parsons' podcasting and social media activity? Because he produces when the lights come on in the regular season.

"That type of stuff is for him, so I don't have a problem with it because on Sundays he goes out and produces," Fowler continued. "So the whole world likes one of the top defensive players in the league, so I don't have any problem with that. He's still growing as a human, as a person. You can see changes in the growth that he's trying to work towards you know that's all we can ask from him here."