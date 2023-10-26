Taylor Swift's presence at Kansas City Chiefs game is having a positive impact on Travis Kelce. Already hailed as the NFL's best tight end, Kelce has seemingly raised his game to a higher level with Swift in attendance.

Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' star linebacker, doesn't think that Kelce's increased production when Swift is on hand is coincidence. While Kelce was already a great player, Parsons feels that Swift's presence has further motivated Kelce, who is averaging 108 yards per game this season with Swift in the stands as compared to a 46.5 yards per game average when she isn't.

"I saw a stat that Travis Kelce plays better when Taylor Swift is in attendance. Travis Kelce is my boy, best tight end in the league for the past three, four years. So it's obviously not Taylor Swift," Parsons said on the latest edition of his podcast.

"But I'm gonna tell y'all one thing. When there is a bad girl, and she's in attendance and she's watching you, that gives you an extra boost of confidence. When you pull up to the gym, and your girl is with you, I don't care who is in front of me. Like, without a doubt in my mind, Kawhi Leonard could be in front of me, I gotta give him 30. I refuse to go in that car on the way home and my girl's talking about, 'Damn, he dropped you off today, huh?' Nah, that's not happening.

"So you know what Kelce's doing," Parsons continued. "I know what's going on. He was already doing it, so now it's like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna to do it more now.' Like, it's a swagger, it's a confidence when that thing happens."

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 59 REC 48 REC YDs 525 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Parsons isn't the only notable person in the sports world who shares this notion. NBA veteran Victory Oladipo recently shared Parson's sentiments. Kelce's coach, Andy Reid, alluded to Swift's possible impact after Kelce caught 12 passes for 179 yards and a score in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

"Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid joked during Sunday's postgame press conference.

Swift's presence appears to be impacting the entire Chiefs team, not just Kelce. The Chiefs are 4-0 and are averaging 28.5 points per game with Swift on hand, via NFL Media. Conversely, Kansas City is 2-1 and are averaging 21.3 points per game in games where she hasn't attended.