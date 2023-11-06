The Dallas Cowboys came up short in a loss 28-23 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC East matchup. Even though quarterback Dak Prescott failed to lead the team to a comeback win, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons still gave his full support to Prescott.

"Dak is a freaking warrior," Parsons said following the Week 9 contest. "That's Dak mother---ing Prescott, bro. He's a dog. He's a warrior. I have an unbelievable amount of confidence in him. I felt he had a great game. People need to put more respect on him. He outplayed everyone today."

Prescott finished Sunday's game having completed 29-of-44 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys signal caller found star wideout CeeDee Lamb quite often throughout the game, and moved the ball down the field.

Prescott threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert with 6:23 remaining in the fourth quarter to make it a 28-23 game. The Cowboys chose to go for two and looked like Prescott ran it himself to grab the two points. However, the play was reviewed and the replay showed that Prescott had stepped out of bounds just before reaching for the end zone.

The Cowboys had the ball with seconds left on the clock but were unable to find the end zone. The loss brings Dallas' record to 5-3 on the season.