Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons showed up to Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals between longtime bitter rivals in the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics wearing a No. 0 Tyrese Maxey jersey. Fans quickly jumped on Twitter to comment on the outfit choice because of the longtime bitter rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons proudly showed Maxey his jersey while saying hello during warmups and even defended it the choice on social media.

Parsons was not the only NFL player in attendance, as Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was also there. However, Parson's outfit choice might have broken an unspoken rule between rival cities. Dallas fans did not seem thrilled, while Phillies fans joked about how he will soon join the Eagles.

Parsons didn't seem too affected, as he was later shown on the jumbotron minding his own business and eating chicken wings.

While only he knows his true intentions behind the jersey choice, it's important to point out that he was born in Harrisburg, Pa., which is just two hours away from Philadelphia, before a standout college career at Penn State. Last November, Parsons showed he is also a Phillies fan when he attended Game 3 of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park.

At the time, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson commented some eye emojis under Parsons' post celebrating the Phillies. However, the Cowboys player tried to stop the rumors.

"Lol just some home support!!," he said in November.

Parsons played for for the Nittany Lions from 2018 until 2020, before opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He still completed his degree in criminology at Penn State and graduated in 2021. He was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. His short career has been successful so far as he was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and is already a two-time Pro Bowler.