Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has made some bold proclamations this offseason, saying he wants to be "one of the greatest Hall of Famers," and who can blame him after he has been named one of the league's best players, a First-Team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

However, he may have to dial it back a touch in practice going forward after he exited Tuesday's training camp session in Oxnard, California early with a leg injury, according to the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. He returned to the practice sidelines after missing the last 11 plays of the first-team defense's red zone drill, according to ESPN.

"It's just something that happened to me, it's football," Parsons said when asked about his left leg Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'm not worried about it."