OXNARD, Calif. -- New Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer also doubles as the team's offensive play caller, so he wasn't able to watch his defense during Tuesday's joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams.

Following a thorough review of the practice film, Schottenheimer came to a scary revelation: The Dallas defense didn't generate any takeaways against the Rams offense. There are a number of factors that went into that, which is why Schottenheimer is preaching patience on Wednesday with all three preseason games left on the exhibition slate.

"We did not get any takeaways on defense," Schottenheimer said on Tuesday. "That's something that this defense is going to thrive on. I really believe that. ... We gave up too many big plays. I think like seven or eight explosives, and [Rams wide receiver] Davante Adams is still pretty good. [Rams wide receiver] Puka Nacua is still pretty good. Again, don't read too much into it, guys. We literally played two coverages. We kept all of our clubs in the bag. It's like we were out there playing with a 7 iron. I hate to tell you guys, but, I'm going to be honest, we're going to be playing with a 7 iron most of the preseason."

Those reasons are valid: Schottenheimer not wanting to reveal too much of his team's defensive game plan to the world in his first year in charge and both Adams and Nacua are All-Pro talents. However, the new coach also clearly tap-danced around perhaps the biggest reason for Rams backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looking like it was 2019 again, the year Garoppolo helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC title: All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons wasn't on the field.

Parsons remains in a negotiating stalemate with Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones on his looming, market-resetting contract extension. That's because Jones hasn't reached out to Parsons since his trade request or his agent David Mulugheta at any point during the contract talks. As a result, the 26-year-old is spending training camp practices standing on the sidelines, which left Dallas' pass rush "a half-step too late" with regularity against the Rams on Tuesday.

Cowboys defensive EPA/Play with Micah Parsons on/off field, since 2021 On Field Off Field Defensive EPA/Play 0.08 -0.04 NFL Rank 1st Last

Parsons' off-field shining impact

However, Parsons hasn't let his displeasure with the Cowboys front office -- he requested a trade on Friday -- affect his attitude toward his teammates or new Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. He's essentially become another coach in position meetings, something that's been much appreciated.

He's been awesome," Whitecotton said Wednesday. ... "He has been putting his two cents in when he sees something or giving some great indicators on, 'Hey, expect this. Hey, look at the tackle on this.' ... The other thing I would say that's probably never going to be shown is he's taken some guys under his wing and had some one-on-ones with them whether it was in the weight room, getting their body to go out to practice, or whether it was in the meeting room. He's done a really good job with picking his spots to get one on one with guys and really put his arm around them and just help them and show them the way and give them information. Like 'hey, take this for what it's worth, but I think you do it like this or do this like that.' The guys have been really appreciative of that."

It's one thing for Parsons to provide feedback, but it's another for said feedback to immediately translate into on-field improvement for his teammates on the practice. That's something Whitecotton has specifically observed multiple times across Dallas' first 10 practices of training camp.

"I have seen more than one example of him pointing something out or giving someone a pointer and then it showing up on [the practice] tape the next day or two," Whitecotton said. "Absolutely."

A player not taking to the training camp practice field at all during an offseason in which Dallas is undergoing a defensive scheme change for the second offseason in a row, following Mike Zimmer's departure and the hiring of Matt Eberflus, might be a concerning situation for most players. Parsons, the NFL's leader in quarterback pressure rate (20.3%) since entering the NFL in 2021 (minimum 1,000 pass rushes), isn't most players. The only question remaining is when the Cowboys will be able to see their defense operating at full tilt with Parsons on the field.

"I'm excited. I think his resume speaks for itself, what he's able to do on the field," Whitecotton said. "What he's able to do on the field. I'm excited about that when that opportunity comes. I have no reservations about him being ready to play in football games. He's proven that he's doing that. He's working his butt off with all the physical and strength training and the running he's doing. He's doing a great job with all of that. ... He knows the playbook. He knows our calls. He knows everything backwards and forwards. So when that moment arises, I know he'll just let it rip."