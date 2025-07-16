Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons is seeking a massive contract extension from the team, but that has yet to materialize. However, Parsons isn't worried about a long-term deal getting done despite training camp getting set to open later this month.

"I just work harder. Like, to me, I look at it like if people don't see your value, you don't cry and sit down," Parsons told PennLive's Nick Farabaugh at his football camp in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday,. "You just work harder. You got to show people your value. I just think that's the difference. Like I go, OK, bet, and I just work."

Parson certainly understands his value considering that the Pro Bowl pass rusher has tallied at least 12 sacks in each of his four seasons. He's also been named to the Pro Bowl on four occasions, earned two First Team All-Pro selections, and was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

In total, Parsons has registered 52.5 sacks, 256 tackles, and nine forced fumbles since being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I'm just going to get mine no matter what," Parsons said. "You know what I mean? Like, the markets change every year. Their salary cap went up, like, another 18% this year. So, if you want to know contracts, all the contracts are based off of percentage. Like, each player, a high-paid player, takes a percentage of the salary cap. So, it's not really the number. It goes off by the salary cap."

Parsons certainly isn't the only high-profile pass rusher that is looking for a new deal ahead of the 2025 season. T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals have both skipped offseason workouts while seeking lucrative contract extensions. In addition, former No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson is eligible for a new deal with the Detroit Lions, but missed the majority of the 2024 season due to fractured his fibula and tibia.

In March, the Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to a four-year, $160 million extension that will pay the star defensive end $40 million annually. However, Parsons isn't worried about other pass rushers around the league and believes every situation is different.

"They numbers got nothing to do with mine, and my numbers ain't got nothing to do with them," Parsons said regarding the market at his position. "Like, I'm younger than Hendrickson. I mean, Hutchinson's coming off an injury. Everyone's circumstances is completely different. Hutch is coming off his third year. Usually guys wait four years. So, it just all depends. Watt. I mean, he's up there with Myles. So, you know, it's different. Everyone's circumstance is different."

Parson has taken part in offseason workouts with the Cowboys rather than holding out in the hopes of getting a deal done. The Cowboys have been busy extending some of their top players over the last calendar year. The team signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract extension, while also inking star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million deal in 2024.