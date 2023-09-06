FRISCO, Texas -- The edge rusher contract market was reset Wednesday, thanks to 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. The defensive end and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a reported five-year, $170 million contract extension with $122.5 million fully guaranteed. The total value of the contract, the average annual value of the contract ($34 million) and the guaranteed portion of the contract all make Bosa the highest-paid defensive player ever in each of those financial categories.

Bosa earned the deal on the field last season, leading the NFL in sacks (18.5) and co-leading the league in quarterback pressures (90).

Bosa's 2022 Defensive Player of the Year season

Bosa Stats

NFL Rank Sacks 18.5 1st Tackles For Loss 19 T-2nd Quarterback Pressures 90 T-1st*

* Tied with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

The deal also opens the door for future superstar pass-rushers to break into higher echelons of compensation in their eventual contract negotiations. Pass-rushers like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who co-led the NFL in quarterback pressures with 90 alongside Bosa and finished second behind him in DPOY voting. His first emotion upon hearing the news of Bosa's massive raise was happiness for the San Francisco 49er.

Since players are eligible for extensions after their third NFL season, Parsons will be eligible for one after this year.

"Super happy for Nick Bosa, man," Parsons said after practice Wednesday. "He really showed why he was the best player in the league last year. It gives you something to chase and not in terms of his contract, but in terms of how great he was. If you study his mindset, how patient he was and how he just let the game come to him, it's really something to look for."

Bosa even fanned the rivalry flames between the two All-Pros after winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award last season.

"He knows that I'm coming for him," Parsons said grinning. "He even said to my ears like 'I won this year' and he's like, 'I know you'll be coming for next year.' I said 'you're damn right.' It's going to be a good chase [to be the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year]. Not only [me and Bosa], you also have [Raiders defensive end] Maxx Crosby, too, and those guys are all really good."

Each of his first two NFL seasons have ended with Parsons being named a First-Team All-Pro, and he has shown improvement each season. He co-led the NFL in quarterback pressures (90) in 2022 with Bosa while his 13.5 sacks last season ranked as the seventh most in the NFL, five behind Bosa's league-leading 18.5. As a rookie, Parsons still wreaked havoc in opposing backfields, totaling just one-half sack fewer in 2021 (13.0). However, his quarterback pressures total improved significantly from Year 1 when his 67 pressures were tied for the ninth most in the NFL.

"Each week and each Sunday, you have a chance to go out there and perform, to show why you're the best in the world," Parsons said. "It [Parsons having the most pressures along with Bosa in 2022] don't matter if I don't do it right and show why I'm the best in the world. My plan [Sunday night against the New York Giants and in 2023] is to go out there, play hard football. Play passion, smart football and show why I'm the best in the world."