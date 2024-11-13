Dallas Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons said he and the defense have to "be the light, even when it's dark as f--k" with the Cowboys' injury-plagued offense struggling. Parsons backed up his talk with two sacks and a forced fumble of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, but Dallas as a team was disappointing in a 34-6 home loss.

Parsons is now turning out the lights on his availability to the media, posting Monday that he will "just eat the fine" for skipping NFL-mandated, weekly media sessions.

"Loll damm yeah ima just eat the fine for now on! Because the way yall twist words and flip them around for content is nasty work!" Parsons posted on X.

Parsons stayed true to his word by not talking to the media on Wednesday. That's the day the star pass rusher typically speaks to reporters every week, so it remains to be seen if he'll continue to do so for the remainder of the season.

Parsons' decision comes on the heels of his comments about head coach Mike McCarthy's job security following the Eagles loss, which came after team owner and general manager Jerry Jones openly spoke about his criteria for making coaching changes. Parsons' words sounded like he was bashing McCarthy, who is in the final season of his Cowboys contract, despite his intent to say he felt more for players like perennial Pro Bowler lineman Zack Martin during Dallas' 3-6 start to the year.

McCarthy ended up taking time out of his Monday morning to chat 1-on-1 with Parsons to resolve the situation, and they both left their meeting with an understanding that Parsons wasn't trying to undermine his head coach.

Parsons missing his league-mandated media sessions could result in larger and larger sums of money missing from his pockets each week he opts to boycott them. It remains to be seen if the superstar edge rusher will then continue to avoid talking to the media.