The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling right now. Following their 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants last Sunday, they became the first NFL team this year to clinch a playoff spot with a 12-1 record, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts became the MVP front-runner, per Caesars Sportsbook.

To say Hurts is having a career year is an understatement. He is the first quarterback in NFL history to record double-digit rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, the first player in NFL history with 12 wins, 30-plus total touchdowns and five or fewer turnovers in the first 13 games of a season and has 10 passing touchdowns that have traveled at least 25 yards downfield -- which is tied for second-most in a season since air yards were first tracked in 2006.

Hurts is balling, but is he receiving too much credit? During an appearance on The Voncast with Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons wondered aloud about the praise Hurts is getting.

Parsons asked, "Is it Hurts or the team?" Miller responded, "I think it's a little bit of both, man."

"I'm not trying to make no enemies," Parsons said, (H/T SB Nation). "I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that, like, I can't — when things are off, I just can't hold it in. I almost gotta say something."

Parsons did say Hurts is "good," but may have said enough to give the QB some bulletin board material. There's no doubt the Eagles quarterback has a great support system when it comes to his wide receiving corps, running backs, offensive line and defense, but Hurts has been fantastic as well. The 10-3 Cowboys currently own the top wild card spot in the NFC, and face the Eagles in less than two weeks on Christmas Eve.